Touring Trevose Place: Freehold terrace houses with unblocked greenery views in District 11

I was always under the impression that the landed houses near Kheam Hock Road were all large properties i.e. detached or semi-detached units.

Hence, I was intrigued to see some terrace units when driving through the other day, and decided it would be interesting to feature them in this Singapore landed estate walkabout series.

(In my opinion, living in a terrace house in the middle of larger houses, as opposed to being in an only-terrace house estate, is great because you have more space from your neighbours and, usually, fewer parking issues.)

The Kheam Hock landed enclave is huge, so we are only covering part of it today, namely the area around Trevose Place.

The bit with terrace houses is quite small, which only encompasses one short street (Trevose Place), with around 12 properties. It's so small, it's pretty much just the red dot shown in the above map!

I'm not sure if you can see from the photo, but the street is inclined, with the terrace houses lower-lying than their bigger neighbours. However, the saving grace is the large expense of greenery right next to the houses, so some units have unblocked views.

Another plus point about the landed estate is its proximity to Kheam Hock Park, which has outdoor facilities for adults (not kids) so let's head that way for a look.

The second park, University Road Park (which is shown in my University Road walkabout), is a distance away so families who are looking for an estate with a playground for their kids may not find this area suitable for them. (Having said that, since most of the houses here have large plots of land, the kids might actually prefer playing in their own gardens to a public playground.)

If we continue down this way, we'll eventually reach Hollandse Club. It's a 16-minute walk away. In terms of amenities, Trevose Place is also a 15-minute walk to Raffles Town Club (which isn't going to be around for much longer).

However, in terms of really getting to shops and restaurants, you'll be happier if you have a car. (Trevose Place is relatively deep in/far from the bus stop and MRT. The bright side is you're only a short drive from Orchard.) For parents, Trevose Place is also a short drive from several famous schools such as Hwa Chong, MGS, and SCGS. (This also means that the main roads can get quite jammed during peak hours.)

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.