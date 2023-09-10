Touring Yio Chu Kang Gardens: Affordable freehold and leasehold landed home near Lentor MRT from $2.8m

Yio Chu Kang Gardens is a small landed enclave in Ang Mo Kio, close to Lentor MRT and within 1 km of Anderson Primary, CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' School and Mayflower Primary School.

As it's close to several HDB estates, there are amenities within walking distance and a playground that is large enough to be considered a small park right in the middle. Most of the houses are terrace properties, though there are a few semi-Ds too.

Interestingly, the properties comprise both leasehold and freehold houses.

Here's a map of the area to give you a better idea of what to expect:

And the Masterplan of the area (Do note that there is still some empty residential land that is "subject to detailed planning" in the vicinity):

Now that we've covered the basics, let's go see what the area is like! Let's start at the playground-park:

However, let's not wander too far off as we're here to see the houses and we've not done that yet!

To be honest, when I see something like this, I wonder if there's a burglary issue in the neighbourhood. But I didn't see any notices about break-ins and there was no news about theft here when I googled. (This was also the only property with so many grills!)

Initially, I thought that the residents of the houses on the higher ground were lucky but not the ones of the properties on the lower level.

I can't decide which I prefer: higher ground but less space or lower ground with an open view.

How about you?

As I mentioned, they enjoy an almost private road. (You can see the houses at the left edge of this photo. In front of them is a road, then this stretch of greenery, and another road again, as shown on the right above. It's rare to have so much open space in front of a landed terrace house in Singapore.)



We've seen the HDB estate now, so it's time to head back!

So, how did you find today's tour? I enjoyed how low-density the landed estate was. However, I think the thing that stood out the most was its large and spacious playground! Let me know if there are any other estates that you would prefer to see on these walkabouts!

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.