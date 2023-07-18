This tourist thinks Singaporeans only dress formally after seeing 'everyone walking around in suit and tie'

Unless they're going to work or somewhere fancy, it's not uncommon to see Singaporeans in shorts, slippers and a casual T-shirt — anything to beat the sweltering, tropical heat.

But it seems like this foreigner who visited the country has a completely different perception of a Singaporean's "typical attire".

In a video uploaded last month where he detailed his travel experience here, YouTube content creator Camden David, who is from the US, said that "everyone is walking around in either a suit and tie [or] dress shirts".

"Basically, everyone has at least a [collared shirt] on," he observed in the video titled What you'll love and hate in Singapore, describing the country as a "business district".

"I own one collared shirt and that's for emergencies only. I'm very rarely in collared shirts," Camden added with a chuckle.

He also said that it may be something that foreigners "might not love or might even hate" when they visit Singapore.

He pointed out that tourists coming here from other parts of Southeast Asia may feel weird as they're probably accustomed to being in flip-flops and T-shirts.

He did add a disclaimer that it wasn't wrong to not dress in business attire while in Singapore.

"It's not like it's frowned upon. I didn't feel judged. But do know that you might feel a little out of place," he said.

He even urged travellers to pack appropriate businesswear just in case. "So if you're planning your trip [to Singapore] ahead of time, make sure to pack collared shirts [and] closed-toe shoes.

"That way, you can come and experience everything... and so you fit in a little bit."

In the comments section of the video, several netizens informed Camden that Singaporeans often wear business attire in office locations like the central business district (CBD) and that otherwise locals are usually in casual wear.

One commenter also said it was "unnecessary" to bring along a shirt and pants in your travel bag unless you are here for business.

Slow traffic lights and the '7-Eleven effect'?

Apart from attire, Camden brought up several other observations that he believed tourists should note.

One that probably wouldn't be of much surprise would be how "expensive" everything is.

"This is on par with any major US city, if not, a little bit more," he said, adding that one should not come here expecting the prices to be anything like what you can find in other parts of Southeast Asia.

Some other observations he made was that the traffic lights here, according to him, take a long time to change colours.

He also seemed surprised by the number of 7-Eleven stores here.

"I'm just going to call it the 7-Eleven effect. There are so many 7-Elevens in this town and in this country!" he said.

As a comparison, he said that New York City, which is bigger than Singapore, has more than 100 7-Eleven stores, while Singapore has more than 400, he claimed.

But there's 'so much more to love about Singapore'

That said, Camden also shared that there is "so much more to love about Singapore than there are things to hate".

Like many others, he loves our affordable hawker food.

"Everything [at hawker centres] is really cheap. That's where you're going to get the local cuisine," he said.

On the other end of the spectrum, he also praised Singapore's fine-dining scene and said that Michelin-star chasers will "have no shortage" of such restaurants to try.

He also was in awe of Singapore's "futuristic architecture".

"Everything is so crazy to look at. The buildings are unlike anywhere I've ever seen before. It really feels like you've jumped 50 years into the future," Camden praised.

Another thing he really likes about Singapore are the "rules and orders" in place, which he said keeps everything clean and structured.

He also described Singapore as a garden city.

"Even though it is a huge city with towering skyscrapers, there is [greenery] everywhere," he said in awe.

And of course, he had to bring up Singapore's famous airport. "It maybe warrants a trip on its own," Camden concluded.

ALSO READ: US YouTuber Doobydobap gives hawker centre food tour and tips, netizens impressed

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.

melissateo@asiaone.com