From tours, charity run to treasure hunt: What to expect when Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar returns on Feb 19

The month-long Ramadan bazaar at Kampong Gelam returns this February.

Themed Gemilang (which translates to glorious) Kampong Gelam for the second year running, the bazaar is set to run across 35 days from Feb 19 to March 25.

The bazaar has been gaining popularity with an increasing number of visitors year on year — the 2024 edition saw 1.1 million visitors, almost doubling the 650,000 visitors recorded the year before, according to the bazaar organisers at a press conference on Thursday (Feb 6).

Here is a sneak peek at what to expect at Gemilang Kampong Gelam 2025.

What's new

One thing that visitors can expect will take place before the start of the bazaar.

The Kampong Gelam Charity Run 2025 is a first for the annual bazaar and is part of a partnership between One Kampong Gelam, the association tasked with establishing the area as a vibrant cultural district; and Drugfree SG, an initiative by the Central Narcotics Bureau.

The 2.4km run aims to raise awareness on living drug-free and to encourage healthy living, and it will span across the Kampong Gelam district.

Held on Feb 15 from 6am to 10am, tickets are $10 per pax and participants will receive an event t-shirt and a goodie bag.

Proceeds from the run will go towards Kampong Glam Community Club's beneficiaries, providing meals and support to individuals and families in need.

Kampong tour

This two-hour tour will take place within the Kampong Gelam precinct, from the Sultan Mosque and down the streets of Kandahar Street.

Notable stops in the tour include perfume store Jamal Kazura Aromatics and the Malay historical residence Gedung Kuning.

Visitors can also look forward to interactive stations that include tastings of traditional Malay treats and delicacies.

The tour will run every Wednesday during the bazaar period, from 12pm to 2pm.

Tickets cost $35 per pax, and this includes a $15 Ramadan Bazaar food voucher.

Mystery Treasure Hunt

Hands up if you're keen to participate in a treasure hunt!

Uncover coins hidden across five areas within Kampong Gelam and stand a chance to win up to $8,000 in cash.

Held weekly across the bazaar period, participants can look out for hints on social media to help them in their quest.

There will also be participating stores so feel free to ask them for clues as well.

Food options aplenty

What's a Ramadan bazaar without a vibrant selection of culinary delights?

Expect 80 food and beverage (F&B) establishments with crowd favourites like House of Lemang, Picanhas and Satay Ummi making a return to the bazaar.

Visitors can satisfy their cravings with a variety of options from the ever-popular Smashed Burger, tacos at Al Papi or Turkish ice-cream from Turkuaz.

It was also announced at the press conference that the bazaar will offer a selection of food comprising 30 per cent traditional and 70 per cent contemporary items.

When asked about this breakdown, bazaar organiser Kamal Rouzie told AsiaOne: "It is very challenging to get the balance right. We cannot be too traditional, because we want to cater to all ranges: age, race, religion.

"So it needs to be contemporary as time goes."

That said, he also stated that tradition cannot be forgotten either.

Kamal added: "The 30 per cent is important because it's Ramadan; there needs to be traditional food like lemang, kuih and nasi padang."

Sultan Mosque Light Show

Those who've been to previous editions of the bazaar will be glad to hear that the Sultan Mosque Light Show is set to return.

Visitors can look forward to an immersive auditory experience featuring an original score by Singaporean composer Sha'aban Yahya.

On the visual front, the mosque's facade will be illuminated with elements that represent the holy month of Ramadan, such as date trees, olives and ketupat.

Note that the six-minute light show only happens between Friday and Sunday, from 7.40pm to 9pm (in 15-minute intervals barring evening prayer calls).

