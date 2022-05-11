Toyota Alphard Hybrid now available in Singapore

Borneo Motors, the official distributor for Toyota cars in Singapore, has now added the Alphard Hybrid to its local model line-up. The electrified version of Toyota’s large luxury MPV is retailing for $296,888, inclusive of COE.

The Alphard Hybrid’s drivetrain consists of a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 150hp and 206Nm on its own, along with two electric motors, one at each axle, that combine with the engine for a total output of 194hp.

The dual motors also mean that the Alphard Hybrid offers four-wheel-drive, via Toyota’s “E-Four” electronic all-wheel-drive system.

With the hybrid drivetrain, Toyota claims that the Alphard now offers a fuel consumption figure of 6.7L/100km, an improvement over the 8.6L/100km figure that the non-hybrid Alphard delivered.

PHOTO: Toyota

Despite that however, the Alphard Hybrid falls into the neutral B band of the Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES), meaning that it doesn’t enjoy any rebates.

As befitting a flagship model, the Alphard Hybrid is well-equipped with luxury features, and standard equipment include auto levelling LED headlamps, electric sliding doors and tailgate, three-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, two moonroofs, and a 16-colour interior ambient lighting system in the ceiling.

There are also no less than three ottoman reclining footrests, one for the front passenger and two for the captain seats in the second row.

PHOTO: Toyota

Toyota has also updated the Alphard Hybrid with the latest Toyota Safety System package, which includes driver assistance features like collision warning, radar adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and blind spot monitoring system, to name a few.

The introduction of the Alphard Hybrid marks Borneo’s commitment to position Toyota as a leader of hybrid technology in Singapore, and the Japanese carmaker’s hybrid range is now seven model strong, the most out of any brand officially available here.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.