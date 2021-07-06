Toyota Camry Hybrid now officially available in Singapore

Borneo Motors, the official Toyota agent in Singapore, unveiled the new Camry Hybrid last weekend.

The model is more powerful than the non-hybrid Camry 2.5, which is no longer being sold by the agent. It is available in Standard and Elegance versions, with each one having a long list of safety features as standard. The Camry Hybrid averages 22.7km per litre.

Prices for the car currently start from $132,888 with COE.

Better drivability

Like the regular Camry, the Camry Hybrid is built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) design and engineering philosophy, which also prioritises “fun to drive” characteristics alongside build quality, reliability and safety.

This is reflected in the Toyota Camry Hybrid’s styling, which features a sporty front bumper, 18-inch wheels, dual exhausts and a rear spoiler.

Inside, drivers will find leather stitching on the steering wheel and gearshift knob, along with a Heads-up Display that helps keep attention focussed on the road.

PHOTO: Toyota

The Camry Hybrid is also equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, the brand’s suite of convenience and safety features. It includes Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Departure Alert and Intersection Turn Assistance.

The latter helps detect an oncoming vehicle or pedestrian crossing the intersection that the vehicle is about to turn into. Should the driver fail to react after the system sounds an alert, the automatic emergency braking will be triggered.

Powertrain

PHOTO: Toyota

The Camry Hybrid’s drivetrain consists of a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre inline-4 and an electric motor. Combined system output is 208hp, 2hp more than the regular Camry 2.5.

However, while the regular Camry does the century sprint in 9.2 seconds, the more powerful Camry Hybrid accomplishes this in 8.5 seconds.

More significantly, the Camry Hybrid’s has a combined fuel economy of 22.7km/L, or more than double the Camry 2.5’s 11.2km/L average.

Price and availability

The Toyota Camry Hybrid is available in two variants: Standard and Elegance. Prices currently start from $132,888 with COE.

Specifications

Toyota Camry Hybrid 2.5 (A)

PHOTO: Toyota

Engine: 2487cc, 16-valves, inline-4, hybrid

Engine power: 176hp (131kW) at 5700rpm

Engine torque: 221Nm at 3600-5200rpm

Electric power: 118hp (88kW)

Electric motor torque: 202Nm

Total system power: 208hp (155kW)

Power to weight: Standard – 130.4hp per tonne, Elegance – 128.8hp per tonne

Gearbox: CVT

0 - 100km/h: 8.5 seconds

Top speed: 180km/h

Consumption: 22.7km/L (combined)

Price incl. COE: Standard – From $132,888, Elegance – From $148,888 (both figures after $15k VES rebate)

Agent: Borneo Motors

This article was first published in Torque.