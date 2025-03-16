Toyota Camry review: A classic nameplate that vastly amps up the luxury and fun factor

The Toyota Camry is a car that most people should be familiar with. It has built up a legendary reputation for dependability and reliability over the years, but it has also garnered an image for being a bit of a boring 'uncle' car due to the kind of demographic that tends to gravitate towards it.

The latest ninth-generation Camry looks set to upend that image though by offering a major step up in luxury, while adding in a large dose of driving fun as well.

What's up with the new Camry?

Although the latest Camry is officially considered an all-new model, there are actually a number of things that are carried over from the previous generation.

It sits on the same platform as its predecessor, for one, and the front doors and roofline are also identical as well.

The other thing that's unchanged is its powerplant. The latest Camry runs on a hybrid drivetrain that features a 2.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor, for a total combined output of 227hp and 221Nm of torque.

While the unit is the same as before, what's different now is that the Camry is available solely as a hybrid model. It's not surprising though, given Toyota's strengths as a global leader in hybrid technology.

What's new though?

The design of the new Camry is noticeably sharper than before, with its slim headlights and grille up front that presents an aggressive face, and the equally slim taillights that gives it a more streamlined look.

The overall shape is still recognisable as a Camry though, but the detailing does help make the car look somewhat sportier and dynamic.

The interior too is mostly familiar yet upgraded, and there is a sense of luxury that wouldn't feel out of place in a Lexus.

The dashboard is dominated by the large 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, and are complemented by physical switches that are made from high-quality materials that feel premium and upmarket.

The best place to be though is at the back. The rear offers plenty of legroom, but you also get electric reclining seatbacks for that full business class experience.

Fold down the armrest and you'll also find controls to adjust the air con, music and even the rear window blinds.

These are things that you would only find in cars like the Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series not too long ago, and seeing them on the Camry is a sign of how much it has levelled up into the sphere of luxury cars.

Fancy. But is it boring to drive?

Not at all.

Probably the most surprising thing about the new Camry is how enjoyable it is to drive. Previous Camrys garnered their 'boring' reputation due to their propensity for being dull and lifeless behind the wheel, but this latest version completely upends all expectations on what a Camry is supposed to be like.

The handling is well-controlled, with hardly any body roll, and the steering guides you through the corners with precision, although slightly lacking in feel. It's not exactly sporty of course, but it's pleasant enough for you to want to actively seek out twisty roads just to indulge in the car's capabilities.

At the same time, the Camry positively excels in its ride quality and refinement. The suspension smooths out road bumps easily, and the car is extremely quiet as you cruise along at speed.

Clearly, Toyota has taken plenty of lessons from its luxury brand Lexus on this front, as the Camry is very much a match for some of the more expensive offerings available on the market.

That sense of pleasantness is further accentuated by the 2.5-litre hybrid drivetrain. While the engine is the same as its predecessor, it now puts out an additional 20bhp, and you can feel the improvement as you put your foot down, as the car executes overtaking manoeuvres with effortless ease.

Not once does the car feel strained under acceleration, and the power comes through in a smooth and effective fashion, striking a nice balance between performance and comfort.

And yet it still manages to achieve a claimed average fuel consumption figure of 5.1 litres per 100km, which is excellent for a car of this size. It's not as good as the previous Camry's figure of 4.4 litres per 100km, but considering all the improvements in other areas, it's still an impressive achievement.

Is it worth buying then?

Ten years ago, that answer would be an absolute and unequivocal yes. However, things are a bit tricker now, in part due to factors that are not entirely within Toyota's control.

You see, Camrys used to have a loyal following, with its customer base buying them from one generation to the next without question.

However, in part because of its previous 'boring' reputation, and the fact that people are now gravitating towards SUVs over sedans, the younger generation of car buyers no longer view the Camry with the same high regard as their dads.

The current high COE climate doesn't help matters as well, with the new Camry in its current form retailing at $257,888 with COE (as of February 2025). A quarter of a million dollars for a Camry does seem a bit steep, but that's just the reality of the situation today.

It is a great shame however, because by all accounts, the new Camry is now a truly exceptional car in nearly every aspect. If you're still willing to give it a chance though, then just know that you'll be getting a car that will exceed all expectations that you have for this classic nameplate.

