Toyota launches the bZ4X BEV in Singapore

Toyota Singapore has finally welcomed a passenger electric vehicle (EV) to its lineup.

First introduced at the 2026 Singapore Motor Show, Toyota Singapore has announced that the bZ4X BEV has now been officially launched on our sunny shores. This marks the first time that the electric SUV has been made available for sale here, with its market launch arriving nearly four years since the pre-facelifted car first took to our roads in 2022 as part of a trial run.

Designed with Singapore's urban environment in mind, the updated bZ4X BEV boasts an energy consumption of 16.3kWh/100km, and with its upgraded 73.1kWh battery — part of the mid-life refresh — offers an estimated range of up to 478km on a single charge.

It also supports 150kW DC charging, allowing it to go from 10-80per cent in just 28 minutes. Propelled by a single electric motor on its front axle, the bZ4X delivers a maximum output of 167kW (223bhp) and 268Nm of torque. It can sprint to 100km/h from rest in just 7.4 seconds.

Exterior-wise, the refreshed electric SUV now sports modern features such as Toyota's signature hammerhead front design, full-length LED daytime running lights, clearance lamps, and black slits.

Toyota states that innovation is also expressed through segmented headlamps for a layered, three-dimensional look, complemented by a wide front bumper and gloss black fender cladding. These are also further defined by 20-inch aluminium wheels and a panoramic roof.

At its rear, a trapezoid design anchors the vehicle's low, planted rear profile, which is supported by aerodynamic elements including a roof-mounted spoiler, ducktail spoiler, and lower rear diffuser.

Inside, the new bZ4X BEV comes with a multi-functional steering wheel with paddle shifters, allowing drivers to adjust regenerative braking levels on the go.

Just above it lies a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster delivering key information at a glance, while a 14-inch touchscreen multimedia system helps to keep connectivity and controls intuitive within easy reach.

Thankfully, dual-zone climate control, and heated and ventilated front seats come as part of the standard equipment list, offering comfort for both driver and passengers. Everyday practicality is also thoughtfully built in, with two wireless chargers, front and rear USB ports, smart storage, ambient lighting, and 452 litres of boot space.

Riding atop of the BEV-dedicated e-TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform, the bZ4X features a lightweight, high-rigidity body structure made of high-tensile steel for better structural strength.

It is also equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, featuring smart innovations such as the Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Safe Exit Assist, and in tight spaces, Auto Parking (perpendicular and parallel) and the Panoramic View Monitor helps reduce anxiety for the driver.

Prices for the Toyota bZ4X start from $214,888 at launch (inclusive of COE), with authorised dealer Borneo Motors Singapore offering the car with a 10-year battery warranty, 10-year servicing programme, and 10-year complimentary roadside assistance that includes towing and emergency charging.

New bZ4X owners will also benefit from Paint Protection Plus, a two-year exterior care programme, as well as complimentary recommended check-ins every six months/10,000km.

Borneo Motors is also promising something extra special for the latter: What it describes as accelerated servicing sessions, which are designed to be completed within 60 minutes. That should be music to the ears of drivers keen to get back quickly onto the road.

Interested in getting up close and personal with the bZ4X and taking it for a test drive? Customers can now do so at both local Toyota showrooms, which are located at 33 Leng Kee Road, Singapore 159102, and 17 Ubi Road 4, Singapore 408611. In addition, existing Toyota owners with Borneo Motors Singapore can enjoy exclusive preferential financing packages when they upgrade to the all-new bZ4X BEV.

Car model Price as of press time (inclusive of COE) Toyota bZ4X Electric 73.1kWh (A) $214,888

[[nid:729561]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.