Toyota Rav4 Hybrid review: Impressive sharp exterior, practical cabin and efficient drivetrain

The Rav4 has long stood as one of Toyota's more successful nameplates: The firm states that close to 15 million examples of the SUV have been sold since its first iteration launched in 1994.

Now in its sixth generation, this latest example arrives here complete with a new exterior and cabin.

But does this new model have what it takes to succeed here in Singapore just like its predecessors on the global stage?

A new look

The last Toyota Rav4 was an undeniably handsome thing with its angular corners and sharp creases, and this new example is no different.

There's plenty of design changes of course. Up front, this new car now has the same hammerhead design that we have seen on so many other new products from the firm.

There's also a new honeycomb grille not unlike the one we saw on the Corolla Cross.

Generous use of matte plastic for the wheel arches and the lower sections of the car as well as a prominent rear bumper all give this Rav4 the necessary visual ruggedness that those shopping for an SUV typically want.

A new cabin

And the new interior shouldn't disappoint those looking for something that carries adventure-ready styling as well.

New here is the all-digital driver's instrument cluster, which offers a host of display layouts and presents driving information in a clear and readable manner.

There's also a new 10.5-inch infotainment system which is easy to navigate and now comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

This new infotainment screen also houses the controls for the air-conditioning and ventilated front seats, although physical controls for the speaker volume and air-conditioning temperature are still available.

Two inductive smartphone chargers, two 45W USB ports, and a nifty centre console cover that can be turned upside down to double as a tray for your bits and bobs all mean this cabin scores well when it comes to useability.

The practically minded will also be glad to note that there's plenty of space for those at the rear, on top of a generous total of 749 litres of space further aft.

A capable drive

But where you really want to be in this Toyota Rav4is the driver's seat.

The drivetrain in this car shouldn't be alien to fans of the brand.

It's the same 2.5-litre unit from the Rav4 of before and continues to do duty here offering a total of 215bhp while paired to a continuously variable transmission.

That transmission means there's a fair amount of engine roar to be had should you push this Rav4 hard, although its century sprint time of just 8.0 seconds also does mean you shouldn't be hearing this noise for long.

And it's a real peach if you do decide to take things slow. Gentle progress is delivered in smooth fashion and it's mighty efficient as well.

Our drive in this Rav4 saw it returning an average fuel economy of 19.6km/L — right on the mark at what Toyota states it will do.

Insulation from both road and wind noise is otherwise respectable, and the ride quality here is also commendable.

The Toyota Rav4 is softly sprung as you'd expect from a family SUV yet exhibits decent body control and poise even when you take on some sweeping bends or broken surfaces.

At a significant price

So, is this iteration of the Rav4 set to repeat the success of its predecessors? Here on our shores at least, this Toyota Rav4 can be had from $248,888, making it quite the pricey proposition.

The Nissan X-Trail also comes equipped with a hybrid drivetrain and a price tag of $252,800 but does offer the added practicality of three rows of seats.

But those shopping in this segment are more likely to be drawn over to the Subaru Forester, which not only now comes with a hybrid drivetrain but is also available here from just $199,800 (all prices as of 22 June 2026, inclusive of COE).

But if fuel economy is a priority to you and the sharp exterior design of this Toyota Rav4 appeals, I'm certain this car will please you and your family.

And you can take heart in knowing this you'll be owning one of Toyota's most popular nameplates to boot.

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.