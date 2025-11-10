Toyota Singapore launches scheme to convert drivers to hybrid cars

Toyota Singapore's latest "Power Up, Swap Out" campaign is inviting local motorists the chance to experience the peace of mind and fuel efficiency that comes with one of its hybrid models.

This campaign aims to encourage drivers to "power up" their journey with hybrid innovation, while "swapping out" their conventional car for a cleaner, smarter choice.

For a limited time only, Toyota will be offering a package to entice drivers in making their switch as seamless as possible. This includes a 10-year hybrid battery warranty, up to $8,000 trade-in incentives, and a lifetime fuel savings of up to $17,000*.

And as part of the campaign, selected participants will also enjoy a one-week exchange programme, where they can test drive a Toyota hybrid model for an entire week.

*Terms and conditions apply

This article was first published in sgCarMart.