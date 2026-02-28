Toyota unveils Highlander BEV, first three-row electric SUV

Toyota has pulled the covers off another all-new electric model — the Highlander BEV — and there's both good and bad news for fans of the brand.

The good news? It's the first-ever three-row electric SUV of the brand, effectively also marking the first electric Toyota that you can buy with seating for more than five.

The bad news? It's only set to be sold in North America — at least for now.

Unveiled in Ojai, California, the Highlander BEV promises to continue the legacy of the Highlander nameplate — a mid- to full-sized SUV that first launched in the USA in 2001, and has since sold more than 3.6 million units in the country across four generations.

Toyota states that with the impending launch of the Highlander BEV, the brand is aiming to "further evolve the Highlander in its pursuit of a carbon-neutral society".

Measuring 505cm long, 198.9cm wide, 170.9cm long, and with a wheelbase of 305.1cm, it's worth noting that the Highlander BEV will mark the largest BEV in Toyota's lineup yet — both internationally and in North America — when it goes on sale.

In the USA, it's set to land as Toyota's fourth all-electric model, joining the bZ4X, C-HR+ and bZ4X Touring (dubbed the bZ, C-HR and bZ Woodland respectively in the States).

Toyota hasn't revealed any performance specifications for the car yet, except for noting that it will be offered with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (in other words, single and dual-motor variants), as well as with two battery sizes.

Also revealed thus far is the Highlander BEV's ability to support battery pre-conditioning, which can help keep it in an optimal temperature window for rapid charging in approximately 30 minutes by way of a 150kW DC outlet even in cold conditions.

The entry point to the range is the standard range front-wheel drive Highlander BEV, which is powered by a 76.96kWh battery that's good for up to 462km of range.

Drivers who want a bit more power then also have the standard range all-wheel drive variant to turn to, which is powered by the same battery, but sees its range drop slightly to 435km with the addition of the rear electric motor.

The range-topper, however, takes the form of the long range all-wheel drive Highlander BEV, which takes aim at "customers who enjoy long-distance travel and outdoor activities".

Powered by a significantly larger 95.82kWh battery, the SUV's driving range gets bumped up to an impressive 515km too.

Sales of the Toyota Highlander BEV are expected to begin in "late 2026", with more technical details also set to follow in time to come.

[[nid:730127]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.