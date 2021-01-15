Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid launched in Singapore

Borneo Motors has launched the all new Toyota Yaris Cross in Singapore.

The new Yaris Cross offers customers a crossover option that draws on Toyota’s compact car expertise and SUV heritage.

It offers a higher driving position, increased practicality, and greater interior spaciousness for everyday urban driving.

Toyata Yaris Cross: Small in size, big on design

Large rear opening accentuates SUV-like practicality of the Yaris Cross. PHOTO: Toyota Singapore

Exterior-wise, the Yaris Cross features contrasting fenders and high ground clearance to offer buyers the recognisable semblance of an SUV.

The high-mounted head lights feature LED daytime running lights. “Excite” variants will get automatic LED headlights.

A square-shaped central portion large back door opening and horizontal rear tail lamps finish the car’s SUV-like stance at the rear.

A total of eight paint colours are available for the Yaris Cross.

Seven of these will be offered with an optional contrasting roof colour if you opt for the Excite variant.

Smart practicality

Excite variants get LED head lights on top of the LED daytime running lights. PHOTO: Toyota Singapore

Special attention was given to practicality and versatility during the development of the cabin of the Toyota Yaris Cross. Its interior has numerous cubby holes for storage.

The boot has a variable internal height, giving users the flexibility of either a secure underfloor compartment or increased volume for larger loads.

In the cockpit, a digital speedometer offers an accurate and stylish readout for the driver. Passengers get a new 8-inch infotainment touchscreen equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Excite variants will also get a heads-up display for easier access to pertinent information such as speed and the status of the hybrid drive system.

The steering wheel and shift lever are also upholstered in leather on the Excite variant.

Eco-friendly drives

8-inch touchscreen display and digital speedometer features in the cabin. PHOTO: Toyota Singapore

The Toyota Yaris Cross is powered by a 1.5-litre Dynamic Force Engine paired with a new-generation hybrid electric system.

Total combined output is 110hp, enough to see the 1190kg car reaching 100km/h from a standstill in 11.4 seconds.

Transmitting this power to the front wheels is a continuously variable transmission. Official fuel economy for the Toyota Yaris Cross stands at 26.3km/L.

Added security

The Toyota Safety Sense suite of safety features on the Yaris Cross includes Land Tracing Assist as well as Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection and Emergency Steering Assist.

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert are also standard amongst other safety features.