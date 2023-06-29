Toyota's all-new C-HR to come with plug-in hybrid option

In line with Toyota's aim to help ensure a successful transition to zero-emission mobility, the new C-HR lineup is fully electrified, launching with a Plug-In Hybrid Electric (PHEV) model.

Closely resembling the "prologue" model revealed late last year, the new C-HR has even sharper lines in comparison to the previous model, giving it what Toyota calls a "super-coupe" profile. Toyota has also given the C-HR a frontal treatment that unifies the Toyota Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) line-up of the bZ4x and Prius.

Flushed door handles are featured on a Toyota for the first time, with the "hidden" rear door handle from the previous generation C-HR having been dropped for a more traditionally placed one. Options for the exterior include large 20-inch sports rims and a bi-tone paint design that extends the black roof down the rear of the car.

The interior has been re-designed with upgrades that give drivers and passengers a more luxurious experience, with control elements centred around the driver and a "wing" design theme giving passengers an enhanced sense of comfort.

Additionally, the C-HR has received technology usually only found in higher-end cars, including but not limited to a Toyota C-HR light signature on the back door that lights up when the driver approaches the car, seat position presets, an optional 12.3-inch combi-meter, and an ambient lighting system with up to 64 colour options.

Safety-wise, the second-generation Toyota C-HR will receive active safety and driver assistance features from Toyota Safety Sense, with functions that protect the car from common accident risks and ease the cognitive workload of the driver. Advanced safety features such as Lane Change Assist with Front Cross Traffic and a Driver Monitor Camera are also available.

The new C-HR will come with four electrified powertrains, with 1.8L and 2.0L Hybrid-Electric (HEV) versions, and a 2.0L PHEV version with intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD-i) as an option. The Toyota C-HR PHEV has a special feature that makes use of geofencing, enabling EV-only operation in a Low Emission Zone (LEZ).

Customers looking for a sportier car will be glad to hear that the all-new C-HR will be released in a Gazoo Racing (GR) Sport Premiere Edition that features GR styling details and interior upgrades. As for the High Premiere Edition, it'll have signature exterior colour options and a panoramic roof - among other upgrades.

While it isn't clear which powertrains or editions the Singapore market will receive, the PHEV version of the all-new Toyota C-HR is certainly the most exciting one out of the bunch, providing a practical way to reduce Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions and support zero-emission mobility.

