Toyota's bZ4X long overdue, but shows it still knows a thing or 2 about making great cars

One develops a smorgasbord of descriptors for various cars after years of working at this post.

But the one phrase that keeps recurring in this writer's mind whenever he casts his gaze upon this Toyota bZ4X is simply "long overdue".

Facelift (what's new)

Now available for sale here!

Tweaked exterior design

Upgraded battery and electric motor

Redesigned cabin dashboard and centre console

Upgraded infotainment screen

Initially planned to be offered here back in 2022 as part of an electric vehicle leasing scheme, this electric SUV is finally now available here for outright purchase.

But so much has changed in the last three years — the most important being the sheer market share that the Chinese marques have gained.

Could this bZ4X be the car that secures Toyota's fortunes in the all-electric realm here in Singapore?

Quick introductions

A quick introduction of this car is necessitated at this point, because the car you see in the photos above isn't the same one we drove all those years back.

As if any further highlighting of the fact that so many years have passed was needed, this iteration of the bZ4X has since been updated so it now comes with a (slightly) larger battery capacity alongside a marginal bump to its total power output.

Less obvious is the fact that its front bumper has also been revised. But more important, perhaps, are the changes that you won’t be able to spot.

These include a revised underbody for increased aerodynamic efficiency and a host of insulation improvements aimed at raising ride comfort.

Wanna come over?

Step into the cabin of this Toyota bZ4X and you'll also find that its cabin has been significantly revised.

A 14-inch infotainment screen now sits at the centre of the dashboard, while the centre console has also been redesigned so it now houses two inductive smartphone chargers. The gear selector here has also been moved.

The new infotainment system shouldn't be alien to anyone coming from one of Lexus' latest products, and scores very well for its responsiveness, even if its layout will take some getting used to.

The new system also means you and your front passenger get two roundels from which to set your preferred air-conditioning temperature, although adjusting the fan speed still necessitates poking the screen.

I found the driver's seat here to be a little too tall for comfort — a deliberate move I suspect to ensure that the steering wheel does not obscure your view of that 7.0-inch instrument cluster.

But the bZ4X soothes my irritation here with the remarkably quiet operation of its ventilated seat fans.

Get the house tour!

As does the remarkable way in which it drives.

The operative word that comes to mind when behind the wheel of the Toyota bZ4X is "accomplished".

Everything here, from the delightfully weighty steering, linear power delivery, and confidence-inspiring brakes, all make the bZ4X one pleasant thing to pilot and speak volumes of Toyota's long history of making global bestsellers.

I'm not quite done.

Take the open road and you'll also find ride quality in the bZ4X quite agreeable.

It's a comfortable setup but still manages to imbue the bZ4X with significant composure when it is tasked to cover more pockmarked surfaces — a feat that many newly-minted brands don't seem to have quite figured out.

If I really must be critical, I'd say I did find myself occasionally wishing for greater insulation from road noise still (despite the claimed improvements), and add that steering is rather mute on feedback, but even these things did not irritate enough to detract from the superb comfort offered with every drive in this Toyota bZ4X.

Our three days with this car saw us reaching an average energy economy of 6.8km/kWh, which is just a touch better than the car's stated economy of 6.1km/kWh and should see you being able to cover close to 470km between charging sessions.

Stay for supper?

So, does this bZ4X have what it takes to propel Toyota into the all-electric space here in Singapore?

At $218,888, it's certainly competitively priced against options including the recently updated Skoda Enyaq (yours from $256,900), or the Pro variant of the smart #5 (starting at $227,000), although most will probably line this up against the 'Long Range AWD' variant of the XPENG G6, which comes in at $216,999 and offers up a bit more power than this bZ4X.

But of course, the bZ4X also has all the added assurance that comes with a product from a firm that has the longest history when it comes to the electrification of vehicles.

And I reckon the fact that it's simply a more familiar brand to many here should still win it plenty of customers.

And should it matter whether you're late to the party when your product is this good?

This article was first published in sgCarMart.