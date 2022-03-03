Trade in your pre-loved luggage and get 40% off a new Samsonite

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Need new luggage for your travels but have no idea what to do with your old bags? Do your part for the environment by trading in your old luggage, and enjoy 40 per cent off a new Samsonite piece.

The campaign, which runs from March 17 to April 30, is a collaboration between the travel bag brand and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

You can trade in your pre-loved luggage of any size and brand at Samsonite retail outlets, department stores islandwide or its e-commerce stores. In return, you'll get 40 per cent off the brand's Enow and Aspero line.

That's not all — with every purchase under the campaign, Samsonite will also donate $10 to WWF Singapore's Plastic ACTion (PACT) initiative, which encourages local businesses to reduce waste.

Deal ends: April 30

