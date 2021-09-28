Trading Card Game stores in Singapore for Magic: The Gathering

Why play Trading Card Games (TCG), when digital card games like Hearthstone and Legends of Runeterra are much more convenient and look flashier with all their fancy animations?

Well, there is the tactile element, where having cards that you can hold and feel with your hands make them more tangible. That by buying those cards, you really do own them.

And by collecting them, you are also collecting the gorgeous artworks that are on them. Opening packs, basking in the distinct smell of cards, and finding out if you’ve managed to score something valuable just feels that much better with physical cards too.

But more crucially, it is the experience of going down to a brick and mortar store, getting to know the people there, and becoming a part of the close-knit communities that invariably form around every physical store.

Or drama. There is no substitute for playing with and against people you know, or can get to know, and being able to see their live reactions to the combos you pull of. Or perhaps being at the scene when someone manages to get the rarest and most desirable card in the set from a single booster pack, and be part of the crowd that goes wild as they share the same joy as you.

Many older TCG players have old haunts they look back on with a bittersweet sense of wistful nostalgia. These stores can be, at their best, a home away from home.

And in Singapore, there are quite a few brick and mortar TCG stores to check out, both for veteran players, returning players, and newcomers. Here is a list of seven stores, there is bound to be one that you will find warm and welcoming in just the right way for you.

PHOTO: Grey Ogre Games

Contact Number: 6980 5145Address: 83 Club Street, #04-01, Singapore 069451

Boasting a website that is not just easy-to-navigate and well-designed, it also features gorgeous rare cards for sale and on display.

The physical store itself is just like the website, is a well-lit space that draws people in to check out all the cool stuff on display. It is also at a convenient location, just a 5-minute walk from Chinatown MRT Station.

PHOTO: Mox and Lotus

Contact Number: 8798 1689Address: 789 Geylang Road, 3rd Floor, Singapore 389675

Mox and Lotus just moved to this new location, a 3-minute walk from Paya Lebar MRT Station, in July 2021.

Beyond its whimsical Alice-in-Wonderland aesthetic, the upcoming borrow-a-deck system will make it easier for newcomers to pick up TCGs, and also make it much easier for people to visit the store and get right down to playing and trying out brand new decks.

PHOTO: MTG Asia Contact Number: 6336 6844Address: 261 Waterloo Street, #03-28, Singapore 180261

There is a sense of intimacy to MTG Asia’s space, and stepping into the store is like stepping back in time, to one’s school days spent in the neighbourhood TCG store.

Even the location, about a 10-minute walk from Bugis MRT Station, is tucked away like a well-kept, cherished secret meant only to those lucky enough to chance upon it.

PHOTO: Games Haven

Contact Number: 9880 8723Address: 131 Jurong Gateway Road, #02-245, Singapore 600131 / 736 Geylang Road, Singapore 389647

Games Haven is one of the oldest dedicated TCG stores in Singapore, which means it is a repository of local TCG community history and stories.

As Singapore’s first WPN Premium store, this is a place that has gotten Wizards of the Coast’s seal of approval! When it is just a 2-minute walk from Jurong East MRT Station, this is a TCG store that is close to the hearts of players living in the west.

There is also a branch that’s a 3-minute walk from Paya Lebar MRT Station for the easties!

PHOTO: Sanctuary Gaming Contact Number: 8339 7668Address: 277 Orchard Road, Orchard Gateway, #04-09, Singapore 238858

Located right next to the library, Sanctuary Gaming is a TCG store that bookworms can’t help but be intrigued by as they walk past.

With a clean, open, and friendly ambience and ample seats available for customers to relax or play in, this is a store to drop by between shopping and book-borrowing trips.

PHOTO: Flagship Games

Contact Number: 9855 6472Address: 45 Jalan Pemimpin, #03-01A, Singapore 577197

About a 12-minute walk from Bishan MRT Station, Flagship Games is, in a single word, cosy. At first glance, one may even mistake this TCG store for a cafe.

There are also two floors available, making for a spacious environment despite the cosy, and comfortable vibe. The sight of Flagship Games bustling with activity is one that many miss and can’t wait to experience again.

PHOTO: Bricks Play

Contact Number: 6255 5928Address: 183 Toa Payoh Central, #02-278, Singapore 310183

Bricks Play reminds one of a secondhand book store. It is like a place where one can dig out treasures, but the biggest treasure in the place is the store itself.

A 5-minute walk from Toa Payoh MRT Station, this is a store where one can end up whiling hours away looking at every square inch of TCG curiosities and contemplating whether to make a purchase.

There you have it, some of the places in Singapore to check out if you’re looking for the Magic: The Gathering community. If we missed out a store, do let us know and we’ll add it to the list!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.