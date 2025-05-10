Traditional bak zhang to reach for this Dragon Boat Festival

Bak chang season is upon us - it falls on May 31 this year - and if you're in the old-is-gold camp, you'll want to eschew new-fangled flavours for the reliable classics. Pork, mushrooms, chestnuts, and maybe some abalone thrown in for auspicious measure are all we need in a good bak zhang.

If you agree, here's where you can get traditional zhang that'll sate those annual cravings.

Li Bai at Sheraton Towers

We can see our Chinese mothers nod in approval at Li Bai's Traditional Rice Dumpling (from $58). Packed with five-spiced pork belly, salted egg yolk, roasted duck, mushrooms, chestnuts, and dried scallops, this thicc beauty is steadfastly traditional and just doesn't try so hard.

Joo Chiat Kim Choo

Generations of Singaporeans have grown up on Joo Chiat Kim Choo's Nyonya Rice Dumplings ($8.30), the same ones that made this family-owned brand a household name. In each parcel is the classic mix of braised pork and candied winter melon stewed in a "secret spice blend" and encased in sticky glutinous rice. Most Nyonyas would baulk at the idea of an all-white kueh zhang, and they'll definitely cry, "guuuss-mangat" when they hear that Kim Choo charges more for Blue Pea Nyonya Rice Dumplings (someone's gotta dye that rice, right?). You'll pay $14.80 for the extra effort, thank you very much.

Wah Lok at Carlton Hotel

If you're traditional but a bit bougie, try Wah Lok's Dried Oyster and Conpoy Dumpling ($28.80, 600g). Loaded with dried oysters, premium dried scallops, pork, mushrooms, and salted egg, this umami-rich dumpling is giving Cantonese congee vibes.

Peach Blossoms

If you're towkay bougie, you're gonna need ingot-shaped abalone in your rice dumplings. Check out Peach Blossoms' Traditional Abalone, Preserved Vegetables and Pork Belly Dumpling ($38.80, 500g). It's so extravagant, it'll feed two people easily.

Man Fu Yuan

No surprises lurk in Man Fu Yuan's Traditional Hokkien-Style Premium Rice Dumpling ($22.80). Within its steamed bamboo leaves is that classic combination of pork belly, chestnuts, mushrooms, dried shrimp, and salted egg yolk.

Hai Tien Lo at Pan Pacific Singapore

Hai Tien Lo's Hokkien Rice Dumpling with Pork and Salted Egg Yolk ($18) also keeps things simple and timeless. Think five-spice pork belly, salted egg, green beans, and perfectly sticky rice. Grandma would approve.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.