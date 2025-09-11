From traditional to trendy: 11 mooncake collections to try for Mid-Autumn Festival 2025

Mooncake season is round the corner, coming up on Oct 6 — and while traditional flavours are aplenty, some restaurants and brands are also coming up with new, innovative flavours in their mooncake collections that add a modern twist to the beloved classics.

For those who aren't familiar, mooncakes are a festive treat that people enjoy during Mid-Autumn Festival. The round shape of the mooncake is said to symbolise the moon, togetherness and unity. They commonly come in a traditional baked version, or with snow skin.

From alcohol-infused mooncakes to Dubai chocolate and even ice-cream renditions, here's a list of unique mooncake collections to try this Mid-Autumn Festival.

Peach Garden

To celebrate Mid-Autumn festival and the nation's 60th birthday, Peach Garden is rolling out a special collection including the SG60 Rotating Golden Orchid Box — a limited-edition eco-friendly luxury mooncake box (only 6,000 pieces available).

The box features a design that pays tribute to Singapore's 60 years of independence — opening up to reveal rotating golden orchids. As for the mooncakes this year, the Chinese restaurant has drawn inspiration from their own signature dessert — the Chilled Mango Sago with Pomelo — to create the Mini Mango Sago Snowskin Mooncake crafted with their original house-made dessert rather than commercially-made purees.

For those who prefer traditional mooncakes, there's also the Deluxe Assorted Nuts and Kam Hua Ham Baked Mooncake — a savoury and sweet classic.

Peach Garden's mooncake collection is available for purchase online at Peach Garden's website or in-store from now until Oct 6. Early bird rates apply from Sep 1 until Sep 21. Super early bird promotions are also available from now until Aug 31 with participating banks including Citibank, DBS and UOB.

Price: From $18.25 per piece

Raffles Hotel Singapore

Inspired by its heritage gardens and commitment to sustainability, Raffles Hotel Singapore's 2025 mooncake collection features a box framed by a hand-painted illustration of the hotel's cast-iron fountain and botanical elements (90 per cent of which were sourced from within the estate) like fallen leaves from the Traveller's Palm, the brand's signature symbol.

In this year's collection, you'll find both innovative flavours like Soursop and Gin Truffle Snow-Skin Mooncake, Merlot and Fig Truffle Snow-Skin Mooncake and the Guojiao 1573 Baijiu Snow-Skin Mooncake, as well as trusted classics like Double Yolk with Macadamia Nuts and White Lotus Paste Baked Mooncake and Pine Nuts with Macadamia Nuts and White Lotus Paste Baked Mooncake.

For something a little more, there's also the Premium Mooncake Box, a collaboration with fine arts programme ART:DIS. The exclusive collection will feature handcrafted porcelain teacups and is limited to 1,000 sets.

The mooncake collection is available for pre-orders from now until Sep 30 at rafflescelebrations.com.sg. They are also currently available for purchase at Raffles Hotel from now until Oct 6, from 10am to 8pm daily.

Price: From $97 for a box of eight

Hilton Singapore Orchard

Mooncake is often paired with tea, but what if they're infused with them?

Hilton Singapore Orchard's mooncake collection this year features a variety of tea-infused baked mooncakes presented in a botanical-inspired gift box, complemented with a reusable synthetic leather carrier that also doubles as a bottle holder.

Flavours include Matcha Green Tea with Melon Seeds, Peach Oolong with Macadamia Nuts, Osmanthus Honey. For those who prefer the traditional mooncakes, there's also flavours like Lotus Paste with Single or Double Yolk and White Lotus with Melon Seeds.

Hilton Singapore Orchard's mooncake collection is available on their website from now until Oct 6. Early bird specials are also available from now until Sep 6. Collections can be made now from 10am to 7.30pm at the hotel's restaurant Ginger.Lily.

Price: From $88 for a box of four

Swensen's

Experience mooncakes in a completely different way with Swensen's mochi-snowskin ice-cream mooncakes.

This year's collection will feature a selection of mooncakes with chewy mochi skin and ice-cream fillings including two new flavours: the Chempedak with Crumble and Pistachio Kunafa.

Others include Mao Shan Wang and Sticky Chewy Chocolate.

Swensen's ice-cream mooncakes are available from now until Oct 6 at all Swensen's and Earle Swensen's outlets, the Swensen's online store and on Grabfood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo. Early bird specials are available from now until Sep 21.

Price: From $12.50 per piece

Janice Wong

If you aren't necessarily a huge fan of mooncakes but still want to indulge in the festivities, Janice Wong is launching a lineup of chocolate mooncakes with novel flavours like Kaya Gula Melaka Pandan Coconut, Yam Jasmine, Salted Egg Orange Rum and Yuan Yang Brown Rice Tea Hazelnut.

Each mooncake in this collection is inspired by the culture and heritage of Singapore and Southeast Asia and individually painted — so every piece is unique.

The launch also includes traditional baked mooncakes with a twist, featuring flavours like Salted Egg Custard, Honey Mireia Vanilla, Pistachio Longan Blossom and Roasted Soy Bean Macadamia.

Both types of mooncakes are available in sets of four or eight, and each eight-piece box comes with two sustainably-packaged complimentary plates personally designed by Janice Wong.

Janice Wong's chocolate mooncakes are now available for purchase at Janice Wong's website.

Price: From $39.20 for a box of four

Holiday Inn Singapore

This Mid-Autumn festival, Xin Cuisine at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium presents a mooncake collection featuring an embroidered gift box with bird-and-floral motifs inspired by Chinese artistry — which can also be used as a jewellery box.

This year's launch will also introduce two new flavours: Peach Oolong Snowskin Mooncake and Sesame Negroni Snowskin Mooncake on top of classics like Peranakan Durian Snowskin Mooncake and Low Sugar White Lotus Seed Paste Baked Mooncake with Double Yolk.

Xin Cuisine's mooncake collection is available for pre-orders from now until Oct 2, with collections and deliveries starting from Sep 6 at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium's online shop.

Price: From $82 for a box of six

InterContinental Singapore

Man Fu Yuan at InterContinental Singapore is introducing four tea-based snow skin mooncake flavours for their 2025 mooncake collection: Black Nectar Tea with Pomegranate Truffle Ball, Silver Moon Tea with Passion Fruit Truffle Ball, Orange Blossom Oolong Tea with Citrus Lemon Truffle Ball and Emperor's White Garden Tea with Lychee Truffle Ball.

In addition to these flavours, this year's series will also feature the InterContinental Negroni with Lychee Martini Truffle Ball Mini Snow Skin Mooncake, an ode to the hotel's signature cocktail.

Classic picks will be presented in a healthier way, in the Low Sugar Baked Mooncake series crafted with lower sugar content.

These are available in a variety of traditional flavours like White Lotus Seed Paste with Single Yolk, Red Lotus Seed Paste with Single Yolk and Traditional Plant-based Meat Mooncake with Assorted Nuts.

The mooncake collection is now available for pre-orders at InterContinental Hotel's online shop and purchases at Man Fu Yuan. Collections are also now available until Oct 6.

Price: From $88 for a box of four

Carlton Hotel Singapore

This year, Carlton Hotel Singapore is celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day with a mooncake collection featuring a specially-designed keepsake box adorned with orchid motifs (also doubles as a tissue holder) in honour of SG60 as well as two new snow skin mooncake flavours — the Mini Da Hong Pao Milk Tea and Mini Strawberry Passionfruit.

The new flavours will be accompanied by long-time favourites like White Lotus Paste with Double Yolk, Mini Walnut Moon Tart and Mini Mao Shan Wang Snow Skin Mooncakes from Carlton Hotel's Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant.

Online pre-orders for the Carlton Hotel mooncake collection are available from now until Sep 29 at the hotel's website. Collection and walk-in purchases at the hotel is also available from now until Oct 6.

Price: From $52 for a box of two

Comvita

Looking for a healthier choice? In celebration of Mid-Autumn festival and their 50th anniversary, manuka honey brand Comvita is launching a lineup of artisanal manuka honey-infused mooncakes.

The collection includes four new flavours: Comvita Manuka Almonds and Apricot Mooncake, Comvita Manuka Matcha with Cranberries Mooncake, Comvita Manuka Osmanthus and Goji Berries Mooncake and Comvita Manuka Lemon and Ginger Mooncake.

Comvita's Manuka Mooncake Gift Sets are available for pre-orders from now until Aug 31 at Comvita and HoneyWorld outlets, Mid-Autumn festival fairs and Comvita's website. Early bird promotions are also available from now until Oct 6.

Price: From $70 for a box of two

Paul

For those who want to try something new, French bakery Paul is celebrating the holiday this year with a new twist on mooncakes — moon tarts.

Handcrafted without artificial colouring and flavouring, the moon tarts are presented in pastry shells and adorned with a piece of chocolate in a keepsake tin.

The collection features four flavours: Caramel Apple, Yuzu Lychee, Chocolate Indulgence and Five Kernel.

Paul's Fly Me to the Moon: 2025 Moon Tart Collection will be available from Sep 15 to Oct 6 on Paul's website. Early bird promotions are available from now until Aug 31.

Price: From $78 for a box of eight

Raffles Sentosa Singapore

Mid-Autumn festival this year marks Raffles Sentosa Singapore's first-ever mooncake launch.

The collection will include flavours ranging from traditional ones like the Low Sugar White Lotus Seed Paste with Double Yolks Baked Mooncake, Low Sugar White Lotus Seed Paste with Single Yolk Baked Mooncake and Black Sesame with Melon Seed Baked Mooncake and innovative ones like the Long Jing Tea with Lemon Peel Baked Mooncake infused with citrus harvested from the resort's very own gardens.

The highlight of the collection is the Raffles Sentosa Sling Snow Skin Mooncake crafted with local-inspired ingredients — a tribute to the resort's iconic cocktail.

The Raffles Sentosa Mooncakes are available for purchase online from now until Oct 6. More information can be found at Raffles Hotels and Resorts' website.

They can also be purchased from Royal China, the resort's restaurant from 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 10pm from Sep 1 to Oct 6.

Price: From $88 for a box of four

