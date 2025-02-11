Transform with Healthier SG: Lisa and dad embrace new 'fitspo' lifestyle together

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle doesn't have to be daunting. Sometimes, all it takes is a little encouragement and the right support to take the first step.

In the third and final episode of Day in a Life, we join Lisa and her dad as they embark on an inspiring health journey – trading initial uncertainty for healthier habits.

Following his first Healthier SG consultation, Lisa's dad received a personalised Health Plan. His doctor recommended exploring various activities listed on the Healthy 365 app to lower his high blood pressure. Though at first reluctant, he decided to give it a try with Lisa's support. Together, they discovered new, enjoyable ways to stay active, and exercising together has become the father-daughter duo's new routine!

To their delight, Lisa's dad also achieved a healthy blood pressure range after two months of following his Health Plan. The new fitspo now has a simple advice for his friends: "Don't wait until you're sick to see the doctor."

Ready to start your own health journey? Here's how:

Enrol in Healthier SG through the HealthHub app Visit your doctor to create your personalised health plan Download the Healthy 365 app to discover enjoyable activities in your area Track your progress and health goals on HealthHub

Watch the video to see how you can integrate Healthier SG into your daily life, just as Lisa and her dad have. Take that first step towards a healthier you today!

This article is brought to you in partnership with Ministry of Health.

