'Transparent makeup' is the beauty trend of 2021

"Skinmalism” or “transparent makeup” recently topped Pinterest’s annual “Trends Prediction” report for 2021. In a nutshell, the “transparent makeup” trend is all about embracing your skin’s natural texture.

It’s okay for your pores, scars, blemishes and discolouration to peek through your makeup! Think of this trend as an update to the no-makeup, makeup look.

According to the report by Pinterest, people are moving away from elaborate makeup routines to embrace more streamlined and pared back routines.

This trend comes as no surprise considering we’ve been nursing maskne for months and trying to feel good in our skin while doing as little as possible to our faces.

How to pull off the “transparent makeup” look?

At the heart of this trend is enhancing skin’s luminosity vis-a-vis concealing skin’s texture or imperfections. Instead of reaching for a heavy-duty foundation, use a colour-correcting concealer to cancel out any redness or discolouration.

Next, amp up your glow with a lightweight base product like a skin tint, tinted moisturiser or sunscreen, or a cushion foundation. Alternatively, you can also skip both steps and dust some translucent powder on your skin.

Before you throw out your eyeshadow palettes and bold lippies, we’re seeing an influx of bold makeup paired with “skinmalism” since we’ll be wearing masks for the foreseeable future. Case in point: Jennie’s bold blush coupled with barely-there foundation.

What products should I use to jump on the “transparent makeup” bandwagon?

1. MAC Lightful C + Coral Grass Tinted Primer ($71)



PHOTO: Sephora

When we need a primer that keeps our makeup intact and makes our skin glowy, we grab MAC’s Lightful C + Coral Glass Primer. It contains coral grass to hydrate skin and impart that coveted dewy sheen.

2. Pixi Correction Concentrate ($24)



PHOTO: Sephora

A skincare-makeup hybrid, this hardworking formula does more for your skin than just colour correct. Fortified with skin-loving ingredients such as rosehip, vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin E, it works to fight dark circles as well as conceal. What’s not to like?

3. Givenchy Prisme Libre Finishing & Setting Powder ($91)



PHOTO: Sephora

This is a lightweight powder that glides smoothly on your skin. Each pot contains four shades to help you colour correct and add depth to any look.

4. Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder ($86)



PHOTO: Chanel

This is our pick for getting that enviable no makeup, makeup look and it comes in seven shades. Bonus: the powder also smells like a dream.

5. Perricone MD No Makeup Foundation ($65)



PHOTO: Lookfantastic

This skincare-makeup-SPF hybrid provides the perfect amount of coverage while nourishing skin with daisy flower extract and peptides.

This article was first published in Her World Online.