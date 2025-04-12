From transport to co-living space: Sneak peek at Singapore's first MRT train hotel

You don't have to worry about missing your stop when you're snoozing in this MRT train.

First announced in April 2024, Train Pod @ one-north is a co-living hotel repurposed from a decommissioned SMRT train carriage — more specifically, a Kawasaki-Nippon Sharyo C751B — which used to run for the North-South and East-West lines from 2000 to 2024.

It was officially launched on Friday (April 11) by Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Culture, Community and Youth, at JTC's Launchpad and will open for bookings in the second half of 2025.

Train Pod @ one-north is the brainchild of Tiny Pod, a local start-up in shipping container hotels.

"With Train Pod @ one-north, we're showing how unused urban assets can be transformed into unique hospitality experiences while promoting sustainable development," said Seah Liang Chiang, founder of Tiny Pod.

In addition to this new concept — the first of its kind in Singapore — Tiny Pod has shipping container hotels located in one-north and Haw Par Villa, as well as Gardens by the Bay (Garden Pod).

"Train Pod @ one-north exemplifies how thinking differently about using public assets can create extraordinary and sustainable possibilities," said Low.

From train to hotel

So, how exactly did an MRT train transform into a livable hotel?

The train carriage — which was donated by SMRT — was first transported to JTC's LaunchPad @ one-north from SMRT Tuas Depot.

There, it took eight months of work and approximately $300,000 to refurbish the MRT train.

According to Seah, there were also many strict compliances to follow to ensure the safety of the new hotel — such as stripping down much of the interior to make sure there are no fire hazards.

The rooms

Train Pod @ one-north features eight ensuite rooms named after MRT stations — each being able to accommodate up to two guests.

According to Seah, room rates will range between $80 to $90 for weekdays and $100 to $120 for weekends, excluding goods and services tax and service charge.

They are furnished with single bunk beds, are fully air-conditioned and equipped with Wi-Fi and a flat-screen television.

Inside, the rooms largely retain the interior design of an MRT carriage — including the familiar MRT map, emergency button and even the LTA (Land Transport Authority) Gracious Commuting posters.

While most of the rooms are largely similar, guests in the front and last rooms can expect something a little different.

The front cabin room features the MRT driver's seat and control panel, which many of us have probably never seen before — while the back cabin room gives access to a little balcony area complete with tables and chairs.

The hotel is also pet-friendly.

Hotel amenities

Outside of the train carriage, there are also other amenities available on-site at the communal areas — such as food and drink vending machines, coin-operated washing machines and dryers, as well as an outdoor kitchen for light cooking, complete with a fridge.

There are also tables, chairs and even benches made from repurposed MRT seats in the common areas for guests to mingle and enjoy their food.

For those who want more options, Timbre+ is just a short walk away. The one-north MRT station is also nearby.

And while there are no security guards or concierge available at the hotel, they do have an AI-powered surveillance system for crowd-control and crisis detection.

According to Seah, the system would allow him to receive notifications on his phone should there be any unusual activities like big crowd gatherings or potential fires.

Check-ins and check-outs are also completely digital and AI-powered.

More information can be found on their website at https://www.tinypod.com/.

