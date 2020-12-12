Travel around China with these Chinese restaurants in Singapore

While travel restrictions to some parts of the world are starting to ease up, it could be a while more before we can resume our travel plans that have been derailed by the viral pandemic.

Fortunately, our wanderlust can still be fulfilled as Singapore plays host to many international cuisines in our tiny island nation.

Here, we are highlighting various Chinese restaurants that introduce regional cuisines from around China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

1. Teochew: Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine

With one Michelin star under their belt between 2017 to 2019, you know you would you be in for a good meal at Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine.

Simple yet sophisticated flavours take centre stage here with iconic dishes such as Steamed Pomfret in Teochew Style, Chilled Flower Small Crab before finishing the beloved dessert Orh Ni (yam paste).

Address: #03-05, ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, 238801 and 7 Wallich Street #02-01 & #03-01, Guoco Tower, 078884

2. Hakka: Plum Village Restaurant

The Hakka people form a small minority among the Chinese population here in Singapore. Yet, this does not mean that their food presence here is any less diminished. Popular here include the Abacus Seed (suan pan zi), Salted Vegetables with Pork and Hakka Yong Tau Foo.

If you have additional space in your tummy, get the Fried Prawns with Hakka Wine and wash it all down with the Pig Stomach Soup too.

Address: 16 Jln Leban, Singapore 577554

3. Huaiyang: Shang Social

We might not know much about Huaiyang cuisine but it has actually been lauded as one of the Four Great Traditions in Chinese cuisine.

The must-try dish at Shang Social is the “Jiang Nan Wok” Braised Black Marbled Pork. Shang Social also sells Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine so you can mix and match to find your favourite.

Address: 78 Airport Blvd, #01 – 219 to 222, Singapore 819666

4. Hokkien: Beng Hiang

Despite being one of the largest dialect demographics in Singapore, Beng Hiang is one of the few surviving Hokkien restaurants in Singapore.

They had moved from Amoy Street to Jurong but Beng Hiang still serves up authentic dishes such as Oyster Omelette, Kong Ba Bao and Traditional Vermicelli (Mee Sua).

Address: 135 Jurong Gateway Rd, #02-337, Singapore 600135

5. Hong Kong: Tsui Wah

One of the most famous eateries in Hong Kong, Tsui Wah is a place to go to feel like you’re back on vacation in the city. Favourites include Chicken Wings with Sweet Soy Sauce, Tsui Wah Signature Pork Chop Bun and Crispy Bun with Condensed Milk. Don’t forget to order the Milk Tea too.

Address: 260 Orchard Road #02-02 The Heeren, 238855 and 3 River Valley Rd, #01-03, Singapore 179020

6. Taiwan: The Salted Plum

Bummed that you can’t travel to Taiwan and relish in your favourite Taiwanese street food? The Salted Plum is set to satisfy these wanderlust cravings with dishes such as Lu Rou Fan, XL Fried Chicken, Crispy Mushrooms & Potato in Spice Powder and more.

Address: 10 Circular Rd, Singapore 049366 and Suntec City 3 Temasek Boulevard #B1-122A (West Wing, 038983)

7. Cantonese: Li Bai

There is more to Cantonese cuisine at Li Bai than just dim sum offerings including Har Gao and Siew Mai. Other popular dishes include Barbecued Meats such as chicken and suckling pig and steamed fish.

Don’t forget to check out their soup menu that include rich broths with bird’s nest to clear soups with winter melon and seafood.

Address: 39 Scotts Rd, Sheraton Towers Singapore, Singapore 228230

8. Sichuan: Old Chengdu Sichuan Cuisine Restaurant

For those who love the fiery heat of spicy food, Sichuan cuisine at Old Chengdu would be right up your alley. Start your meal with Spicy Marinated Steamed Chicken before tucking in Double Boiled Fish or Old Chengdu Chilli Chicken. Else, try the Chilli Grilled Fish that is bathed in chilli and chilli oil.

Address: 80 Pagoda St, Singapore 059239

9. Northeastern: Oriental Chinese Restaurant

Northeastern Chinese cuisine heavily relies on spices and chillies to flavour their dishes. At Oriental Chinese Restaurant, try their barbecue skewers that range from meats to vegetables topped with a salty spice mix.

Else, their menu consists of a dizzying array of dishes that you can wash down with a glass of cool Tsingtao beer.

Address: 195 New Bridge Rd, Singapore 059425

10. Shanghai: Shanghai Ren Jia

Most of us would know this emblematic Shanghai dish: xiao long bao. But beyond this exploding soup dumpling, Shanghai cuisine consists of other dishes such as sheng jian bao (pan-fried buns), drunken chicken and mei cai kou rou bao (braised pork buns).

You can try all of these and more at the family-run Shanghai Ren Jia.

Address: 151 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5, #01-3046, Singapore 560151

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.