I 'travelled' around the world in 3 days – here's what I ate

Suntanning on a sandy beach in Bali, Indonesia; strolling down the bustling shopping streets of Bangkok, Thailand; or savouring the freshest sashimi straight from the fish market in Tokyo, Japan. One look at your Facebook or Instagram feed and it seems like everyone, but you, is on vacation now.

As someone suffering from major travel FOMO, I decided to take matters into my own hands and turn my dreams into reality.

Since I'm unable to physically travel, how about I try bringing these idyllic destinations closer instead? As a huge foodie myself, what better way to do so than through the universal language of food?

Having my mind set on this goal, my first course of action was to find a convenient one-stop location where I could get my fix of international snacks and food.

Available 24 hours and with a delivery time as fast as 30 minutes, foodpanda's grocery delivery service pandamart seemed like an ideal option. Its extensive selection of items makes it comparable to a typical supermarket – plus, I don't have to spare any effort in combing the aisles to find what I need, or in lugging my groceries home.

Not to mention, pandamart's plethora of products – from Korea's well-loved Lotte snacks to America's staple tortilla chips brand Tostitos – made me feel as if I've actually jetted off on holiday.

Armed with pandamart, I took my taste buds on a trip around the world over three days, indulging in flavours from continents and countries I've missed, and have been wanting to visit.

First stop: Asia

My first destination was none other than a continent I'm all too familiar with – Asia.

Pre-pandemic, short-haul trips to places such as Bangkok were my go-to for short and sweet getaways. Naturally, I've been itching to return to these destinations, thus inspiring my first stop.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

What is a holiday to Asia without a mouth-numbing and tongue-tingling meal? Paying homage to the region's love for spices, I immediately added Maggi Hot Mealz Curry Bowl Noodle to my shopping cart when I saw it on pandamart. And in true Thai fashion (also to combat the spice), I made sure to add a bottle of refreshing coconut water from Cocomax.

As someone who is always seen with a snack on hand, I also couldn't resist checking out a couple more Asian goodies – specifically Nissin's Matcha Granola and Maple Syrup Granola, Uha Cororo Premium Gummies in Grape and Cola, as well as the hot and sour Tao Kae Noi Crispy Seaweed Tom Yum Goong.

Before checking out my cart, one last product caught my eye – the fiery Chinese liquor, Jiang Xiao Bai in White Grape. Catering to Gen Zs (like myself), the white wine brand offers a smooth and light white spirit with fruity notes – think flavoured soju – which completed my Asia expedition.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

With that, my first day of damage totalled $40.20.

Some good news: With pandamart day happening from now till Nov 3, save more with one-for-one deals on selected items above, like Maggi Hot Mealz Curry Bowl Noodle, Nissin's Granola and Jiang Xiao Bai. More than a thousand products, including Cocomax Coconut Water, Uha Cororo Premium Gummies and Tao Kae Noi Crispy Seaweed, are also on sale for up to 50 per cent off.

Next stop: Europe

Emboldened by my successful first stop, I decided to venture further to Europe for my next destination.

With its stunning architecture, rich culture and vibrant art, Italy has always been at the top of my travel bucket list. Realistically speaking though, Italian food might be the only thing within my reach at this moment.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

While I'm still dreaming of eating my way through the streets of Rome, a good ol' bowl of pasta will satisfy me for now. After browsing the extensive range of ready-to-eat pastas offered on pandamart, I eventually settled on the Gourmeal Chicken Carbonara Penne, a classic choice that is unlikely to go wrong.

Travelling is often dubbed the best time to experiment and step out of your comfort zone. In the spirit of trying something new, I thought of pairing the Fiorentini Gluten Free Cheese Rice Snack with the tangy Barilla Basilico Pasta Sauce. Surprisingly, it turned out to be a good match, with the fragrant tomato sauce complementing the lightly salted rice crackers.

To satisfy my sweet tooth, I also added Danone Ultimate Yoghurt in Honey to my cart. The thick and creamy yoghurt is naturally sweetened with honey for a healthier yet still indulgent experience.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

For this second stop, I paid $21.90. This pandamart day, experience a slice of Europe for yourself – selected items in my three-meal course, such as Fiorentini Gluten Free Rice Snack and Barilla Pasta Sauce, are on sale for up to 50 per cent off.

Last stop: North America

With two continents down, I had my eyes set on North America for the final stop.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

To whet my appetite, I started my meal with the California Creamery Guacamole Style & Tortilla Chips Combo, paired with an icy glass of Coca-Cola. With its nutty and citrusy flavour, the avocado-based dip no doubt did the trick.

For my last main course, I went for Farmpride Texas Wings, along with some comforting Saybons Wild Mushroom Soup. Tossed in a unique blend of Texan spices, the golden chicken drumlets were mildly spicy and reminiscent of the classic American BBQ flavour.

Of course, I always have room for desserts, especially when I'm on vacation. I chose the quintessential NYC American Cheesecake which ended my flavour expedition on a sweet note.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

This last leg of the trip cost me $44.80. If you're craving for a taste of America, from now till Nov 3, enjoy up to 50 per cent off on selected items, including the California Creamery Guacamole Style & Tortilla Chips Combo and Coca-Cola.

'Travelling' on a budget

All in all, this short three-day 'trip' only set me back a little more than $100. Immersing in different flavours and cultures across three continents, at a small fraction of my usual holiday expenses? I'll call that a steal.

If you're also feeling that wanderlust or just peckish after all that talk about food, there's no better time to go on vacation, with pandamart day happening from now till Nov 3.

This pandamart day, selected items, including some products mentioned above, are buy one get one free, so you can share the joy with your friends and family. Remember to keep your eyes peeled as these one-for-one deals will be refreshed daily at 9am!

Also, enjoy up to 50 per cent off on more than a thousand products from participating brands such as Coca-Cola, Maggi and Nissin, as well as a delivery fee of only $1 with no minimum spend.

For even greater savings, don't forget to use this exclusive pandamart day code MARTDAY, to get an extra 20 per cent off $40, with discount capped at $10, only valid till Nov 3.

Place your pandamart order via foodpanda's website or simply download the app. Get your orders in before Nov 3 and jet off to your dream destination – bon voyage!

This article is brought to you in partnership with foodpanda.

yukiling@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.