Travel to Bangkok in style on the old-timey Eastern & Oriental Express

Ever been on a journey where the journey itself matters more than the destination?

Aboard the Eastern & Oriental Express, you'll experience just that. Departing from Singapore, the train makes its way through Malaysia, with a stop-over in Kuala Kangsar before arriving at its destination, Bangkok.

Although, you can commence your journey in Kuala Kangsar, or only do the Singapore-Malaysia leg.

In this day and age where we are often hurrying to get to places, the train offers an alternative — a chance to take it slow, and enjoy the ride.

On board, enter a whole new world and experience the grandeur of a bygone era. With luxe colonial-style interiors that draw inspiration from the endless beauty of Asia, you'll be transported back in time.

Bask in the sunlight in the observation car while you take in the ever-changing landscapes, or make merry in the piano car, where the resident pianist enthrals with sentimental tunes while you leisurely sip on a cocktail.

P.S. Pandemic travel still requires extra planning, paperwork and patience — be sure to use this handy travel tool that allows you to check on the right requirements for entry.

An adventure on the Eastern & Oriental Express will look something like this:

On board: Saloon car

PHOTO: Belmond

During the day, take it easy in the saloon car while flipping through a book or magazine from the library, or forge new friendships over the train's selection of games.

On board: Observation car

PHOTO: Belmond

Seeing how diverse the landscapes in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand are, you're in for a treat in the observation car.

Charming small towns one day and sprawling plantations the next, observe the outside world from the comfort of the air-conditioned car or step out to breathe in the fresh, crisp air.

On board: Dining cars

PHOTO: Belmond

Each of the train's three dining cars offers a distinct experience, either adorned with light wood inlays or lacquered panels featuring painstakingly hand painted flowers.

Every meal is a gastronomical delight, featuring dishes prepared by the train's renowned chefs who seamlessly fuse Eastern and Western flavours.

If you want something truly decadent, opt in for the Royal Celebration Breakfast where Louis Roederer Brut Premier Champagne is the highlight, though the caviar and foie gras dishes may just steal the show.

On board: Piano car

PHOTO: Belmond

Indulge in a nightcap in the piano car and reminisce with friends, both old and new, while the resident pianist serenades you.

And if you're feeling bold enough after a drink (or three), join the musician and belt out a song.

On board: Cabins

PHOTO: Belmond

Pick from four different (but equally ornate!) cabin styles with lounges that a steward will transform into a snug bed at night. No matter which you choose, each stylish cabin oozes vintage elegance and offers views of the outside world.

Each of the three days of your journey will have you in a different country. Immerse yourself in the beautiful Malaysian and Thai cultures, gaining new appreciation, experiences and hopefully, friends along the way.

Day 1: Singapore to Malaysia

PHOTO: Belmond

All aboard! On your first day, settle into your cosy cabin and explore the magnificent train as it chugs through the southern Malaysian countryside.

Have a restful night as you gear up for the next two exciting days.

Day 2: Malaysia to Thailand

PHOTO: Belmond

After breakfast in the comfort of your cabin, you'll have arrived in Kuala Kangsar. Join a tour through Kampung Labu Kubong, and hear about the inhabitants' storied lives in a captivating century-old attap house.

For the more adventurous, embark on a hill-trek and be rewarded with refreshments and sweeping views at the top.

Day 3: Thailand

PHOTO: Belmond

Start off your last morning in the Thai town of Kanchanaburi.

Depending on whether you're a history buff or a gourmand, you'll either visit the Bridge on the River Kwai (better known as the Thai-Burma Railway) and its nearby museum, or sail along the river on a raft and learn how to cook authentic Thai food.

Surely, you'll be hungry after the morning's activities, so chow down on the train as it rumbles through Thailand. Come late afternoon, disembark in Bangkok — the fun's just getting started!

This article was first published in Her World Online.