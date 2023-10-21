Travel essentials checklist for your family vacation

Travelling with your family may bring a whole load of fun but it also requires more extensive planning since you are dealing with more than your personal needs and preferences.

Unlike vacationing solo or with like-minded friends which is more carefree, travelling with family often involves compromise and collaboration.

On top of that, if you have young children or older family members with specific needs, you will need a considerable amount of planning to ensure everyone is safe and taken care of throughout the trip.

Planning an autumn or winter vacation for your family soon? We have prepared a family travel checklist and shortlisted some of the best family travel insurance plans that may give you peace of mind before you hop on the next flight out of Singapore.

What to look out for when travelling with a multi-generational family

Recognising that people of different age groups may have varying needs and interests is the first step to achieving a satisfying family vacation.

No matter how harmonious your family dynamic is, there are bound to be differences that stem from physical abilities, taste, health or budgetary considerations, just to name a few.

By taking these considerations into account and being proactive in planning, you are more likely to create a positive and inclusive travel experience for your multi-generational family.

Travel essentials for elderly

Keeping it convenient and stress-free is the key to creating a fun experience for senior travellers. Besides a family travel insurance that covers for any pre-existing medical conditions that the elderly may have, getting ready travel accessories like travel cane, lightweight luggage, small first-aid kit and refillable water bottle can make a world of difference for them too.

If a wheelchair can make travelling easier for your family member, do bring one along. You may also request one at the airport or cruise for embarking and debarking. Airlines like Singapore Airlines even go the extra mile to assist with on-boarding wheelchairs and special needs travellers to the lavatory during the flight.

Family travel checklist for children

Depending on the age of the children you are travelling with, you may need to prepare anything from a travel crib to game sets that will keep the little restless ones entertained. If you are bringing young toddlers along, a light-weight stroller with cover is a must-have to ensure both the child and parent can enjoy a smooth journey.

Be sure to prepare a diaper bag stocked with essentials like diapers, wipes, portable changing pad, diaper cream, soft blanket, pacifier and anything that will bring comfort to the little ones while they are in an unfamiliar territory.

Bringing along a nice supply of children snacks and drinks may also be helpful if you are uncertain if the destination offers food choices that appeals to your child preference. However, do avoid overly sugary snacks to prevent energy spikes and crashes.

Another essential item to carry along is a medication and first-aid kit as the young ones may not adapt to the change in climate, terrain or local conditions as easily as adults. Pack any necessary medications suitable for their age and items like adhesive bandages and antiseptic wipes that can soothe minor injuries.

Best travel insurance plans in Singapore for families

If you are looking for the best travel insurance suitable for family travel, our travel insurance experts may just have the answer for you. Here are some top choices we’ve shortlisted after analysing 27 insurers and over 80 plans.

Cheapest family travel insurance for Asean and Asia destinations

Insurer FWD Allianz Travel SingLife DBS Plans First Silver Prestige Premier Premiums^ S$89.77 S$112.00 S$215.10 S$75.29 Medical (Adult) S$1,000,000 S$1,000,000 Unlimited S$500,000 Medical (Child) S$300,000 S$200,000 Unlimited S$300,000 Personal Accident S$400,000 S$200,000 S$500,000 S$200,000 Trip Cancellation S$37,500 S$15,000 S$20,000 S$30,000 Baggage Loss S$7,500 S$18,000 S$8,000 S$5,000

Allianz Travel's Silver plan offers a high value, comprehensive plan with above average medical and trip inconvenience coverage.

The baggage loss cover is also the highest compared with other plans in the list. SingLife’s Prestige plan may be the most expensive but it offers maximum protection in many areas. It is suitable for those who prefer to pay more for convenience.

Highest coverage plans for families

Insurer FWD Allianz Travel MSIG DBS Plans First Gold Premier Platinum Premiums^ S$89.77 S$148.50 S$117.50 S$99.41 Medical (Adult) S$1,000,000 Unlimited S$1,000,000 S$1,000,000 Medical (Child) S$300,000 S$200,000 S$300,000 S$100,000 Personal Accident S$400,000 S$200,000 S$500,000 S$500,000 Trip Cancellation S$37,500 S$25,000 S$37,500 S$30,000 Baggage Loss S$7,500 S$22,500 S$7,500 S$5,000

These plans are suitable for those who do not mind paying more for higher coverage. FWD's First family plan is a decent plan with excellent trip inconvenience coverage, which is more than double the industry average.

MSIG Premier's is a good option for those looking to maximise medical protection as it offers three to four times more medical and personal accident coverage compared to the industry average.

Cheapest annual travel insurance for families

Insurer HL Assurance FWD Wise Traveller Tiq by Etiqa Plans Enhanced Premium Secure Entry Premiums^ S$374.50 S$327.93 S$400.00 S$307.97 Medical (Adult) S$250,000 S$200,000 S$305,000 S$200,000 Medical (Child) S$100,000 S$60,000 Not available S$75,000 Personal Accident S$250,000 S$200,000 S$200,000 S$150,000 Trip Cancellation S$7,000 S$25,000 S$10,300 S$5,000 Baggage Loss S$5,000 S$22,500 S$4,800 S$2,000

These plans will work well for families that travel at least five to six times per year. Compared to the industry average of S$504.88 for an annual Asean plan, these plans cost 30 per cent to 40 per cent cheaper than the industry average.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.