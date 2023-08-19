Travel essentials for every trip: From the best travel insurance to miles credit card

Always feel like you missed out something just before leaving for your overseas trip? You are not alone. This is why we have pooled together a list of nine travel essentials you must never leave your home without.

9 travel essentials for every trip

Whether you are vacationing at regional Phuket or travelling across the world for a professional event, make sure to bring along these nine travel essentials if you want a stress-free experience abroad.

1. Travel insurance

Getting the best travel insurance before you travel out of Singapore is a sure way to travel hassle-free because it protects you from unexpected travel mishaps and delays that may cost you more than expected. If your personal belongings get stolen or you miss a flight because of third party negligence, a good travel insurance plan can help you reduce substantial travel costs and inconveniences.

For more information on the best travel insurance available in Singapore, check out what our Valuechampion travel insurance experts have to say. They have compared policies by regions and benefits to ensure you get the best coverage based on your travel preferences.

2. Dedicated travel card

If you want to be a savvy traveller, you should always shortlist only one to two cards for travel spend. Select cards that offer exclusive benefits like the best foreign exchange rates or top rebates for overseas expenses because they will allow you to make the most of every dollar you spend on your trip.

For example, some of the best miles credit cards in Singapore can let you earn up to 10 miles per S$1 spend and even offer free airport transfers and free travel insurance. Not sure which is the best card? Our research team has analysed the best miles credit cards in the market to identify which provide the highest value. You may even try out the credit card RealValue calculator for an instant comparison of the cards in Singapore.

3. Travel documents

This category is the most important but also most neglected, without it, you may not even get through the Singapore custom. Be sure to research the travel documents required at the point of embarkation and disembarkation and prepare them prior to the date of departure.

Here are some common official documents that you may require:

Passport with at least six-month validity

Travel visa

Travel health certificate and vaccination certificate

Flight tickets

Proof of accommodation to travel

4. Packing organisers/cubes

There is no better way to pack for your trip than using packing organisers, also known as packing cubes. These zippered organisers come in all shapes and sizes, making it extremely convenient to categorise your luggage while compressing bulky travel items to reduce the volume for easy handling.

It is worth investing in these packing cubes since they are relatively cheap and help you pack smart. With these organisers, you can easily locate your items even while living out of your luggage.

5. Data roaming plan

The thought of getting disconnected from the digital world can be a scary thing for many. Having an adequate data roaming plan ensures you will always stay connected with friends, loved ones and work even while you are in a different country.

A data roaming plan is particularly important for accessing maps, navigation apps and translation tools. Not having a connection may disrupt your travel plan and sometimes leave you stranded if you are stuck in an unpleasant predicament in a foreign land.

6. Basic first aid and health kit

First aid and health kit counts as one of the most important travel essentials for anyone travelling abroad. While it is true that having the best travel insurance in Singapore can protect you from unexpected medical conditions, a decent first aid and health kit can offer quick reliefs and prevent discomforts from becoming more serious. Having a first aid kit also allows you to administer immediate care before seeking professional medical help.

7. Tech gadgets

You may be travelling to get away from the hustle and bustle of life but there are some gadgets that you just cannot leave home without. Here is a list of common technological items that most travellers need while on the road:

Mobile device and charger

Laptop, tablet, e-reader and charger

Headphones

Camera, memory card and charger

Electrical converters and universal plug adapter

Electronics organiser

8. Toiletries

Toiletries are essential travel items for maintaining personal hygiene and upkeeping health and wellness. But, more importantly, using familiar toiletry products can contribute to your overall comfort and sense of normalcy when you are in an unfamiliar environment.

When packing your toiletries, consider the duration of your trip, the climate and regulations of the destination. In case you do not know, some beach locales only allow entries for tourists who use biodegradable sunscreen while enforcing a ban on sunscreen products containing oxybenzone, octocrylene, and octinoxate.

9. Travel apps - location guide, maps and translator

Using travel apps is one of the most efficient ways to enhance your travel experience and provide real-time assistance. Whether you need help for navigation, translation, budget tracking, currency conversion or on-site recommendations, there are countless travel apps that can help you discover hidden gems and authentic experiences that you may not find in tourist guides.

For example, Kakao and Naver are preferred navigation apps that you must have while travelling within South Korea. Google Translate is a helpful tool that allows you to type, talk and even take a picture of a foreign language for instant translation. Whichever app you choose to download for your next trip, just make sure it is from a trusted source. This will ensure your data and privacy are protected at all times.

