Travel with intent: Why 9 in 10 Singaporeans are prioritising rest and safety in 2025

With Singaporeans clocking some of the longest working hours in the world, it's no surprise that the nation is collectively seeking an exhale. According to the Allianz Partners Travel Index, 90 per cent of Singaporeans are planning to travel in 2025 and nearly three-quarters (74 per cent) say rest and relaxation top their travel priorities .

This shift is more than a pandemic hangover. As Vinay Surana, Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa at Allianz Partners explains, "We're seeing a broader shift.

Travel today may be as much about exploration as it is about personal wellbeing". In a time when burnout and rising living costs dominate conversations, travel has become less about ticking destinations off a list and more about recalibrating body and mind.

Travel concerns rise with demand

Despite strong travel intentions, safety is top-of-mind. The Allianz study reveals that personal safety (59 per cent), falling sick abroad (56 per cent), and the fear of being scammed or robbed (55 per cent) rank high on Singaporeans' list of concerns. Weather extremes and flight delays are close behind.

These concerns have a direct impact on travel behaviours. "Almost 87 per cent of Singaporeans now say they'll buy travel insurance, most citing peace of mind as a key reason," notes Surana. "That peace of mind, especially when travel is unpredictable, is no longer a luxury but a necessity".

Interestingly, the decision to buy insurance also correlates with travel budgets. Those spending more than $3,000 on a trip are 24 per cent more likely to get insurance than those with tighter wallets .

Closer, slower, and smarter

Unsurprisingly, destinations closer to home are rising in popularity. Cost-savvy Singaporeans are increasingly choosing nearby escapes to stretch their dollars further with countries like Malaysia and Indonesia seeing renewed attention.

And when it comes to planning, it's no longer just about logistics. Technology, particularly AI tools, itinerary apps, and social media inspiration, is reshaping how Singaporeans curate their travel experiences.

Platforms like YouTube (69 per cent) and Instagram (56 per cent) have become virtual travel agents, offering bite-sized previews of what to expect before booking a flight and recommending leveraging tools that consolidate bookings, plans, and documents. "Apps like our allyz platform not only organise itineraries but also integrate safety features and local guides, transforming travel planning from a hassle into something almost enjoyable".

The wellness agenda

Ultimately, the data reveals that travel for Singaporeans in 2025 is about healing mentally, emotionally, and physically. Whether it's a spa retreat in Bali, a soul-nourishing dive in Raja Ampat, or simply time off-grid in nearby Bintan, the end goal is clear: Singaporeans are travelling to restore themselves.

[[nid:720873]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.