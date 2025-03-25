Travel platforms see surge in hotel bookings and searches in lead-up to Lady Gaga concert in Singapore

Lady Gaga is coming to Singapore — and Singaporeans aren't the only ones who are are excited.

According to data from some travel booking platforms, accommodation search volumes for the time period around the concert dates have risen significantly following the announcement of her Singapore concert on May 18, 19, 21 and 24 at the National Stadium.

Agoda saw a 358 per cent increase and Booking.com revealed an up to 14 per cent increase in the week following the announcement on March 10.

Both platforms said that most of the search volumes came from the Asia Pacific region.

Agoda reported a wave of interest particularly from Taiwan, Indonesia, Mainland China, Philippines and Malaysia.

They also noted that most of the search volumes came from Taiwan, despite not being in the top five markets searching for Singapore in the two weeks prior to the announcement of the concert dates.

Matteo Frigerio, chief marketing officer at Agoda, said in a press release on March 12 that this surge was no surprise.

"It's no abracadabra, big events inspire travel, and Lady Gaga's upcoming concert series in Singapore is proof of that," he stated.

For Booking.com, most of the search volumes came from Australia (an increase of 14 per cent compared to the same period last year), followed by Singapore, India, UK and Taiwan, according to a press release on March 19.

This wave of interest from the surrounding regions could be due to the fact that Singapore will be the superstar's only stop in Asia for her latest Mayhem tour.

Notably, for Booking.com, Singaporeans also contributed to almost 10 per cent of the increase in accommodation searches for the concert period despite the fact the concert is held here.

Similarly, Trip.com observed a surge in hotel bookings for the week of May 18 to 24, it shared in a press release on March 21.

As of the time of writing, bookings have already tripled (more than 202 per cent) compared to the same period last year.

Most of the bookings also come from the Asia Pacific region — including China, Malaysia, Japan, the Philippines and South Korea.

Many of them are also searching for budget-friendly accommodations (three-star and below) — taking up 38 per cent of the searches for accommodations compared to 18 per cent for the following week.

Additionally, Trip.com noted that the number of bookings for the week of the concert rose by 76 per cent compared to the following week (May 25 to 31).

The platform also anticipates another surge in the number of bookings as the concert dates draw closer.

According to the Edmund Ong, general manager of Trip.com Singapore, event tourism is a big driver of travel.

"Event tourism is a huge catalyst for travel around the world, and we believe the entire travel ecosystem in Singapore, comprising both the public and private sectors, is not just harnessing but also generating such demand," he stated.

