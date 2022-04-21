Not everything big is better — especially when it comes to squeezing your favourite beauty must-haves in your mini bag. Case in point: While opting for a larger bag can easily solve your problems, at times, it just doesn't cut it. We know the struggle, and if you're one who's always on the go, then going for something smaller in size might just be what you need.

Now, more beauty brands have launched miniature versions of their beloved products. From skincare to makeup and not to mention fragrances, there are a ton of products that you can carry along with you if you're planning to travel light.

To make packing for your next outing a breeze, whether you're going to a cocktail party or brunch, ahead, we've gathered some of the best beauty essentials you need to cop, stat.

Travel-sized beauty essentials to have in your mini bag

For a cocktail party

Lambskin clutch with chain, $4,810, lambskin arm coin purse, $2,720, Chanel.

Kill two birds with one stone by using an eye serum like Chanel Sublimage L'Essence Fondamentale Yeux ($351), made with ingredients like vanilla planifolia and solidago extract to condition skin around the eye area and strengthen lashes. The brand's N°1 De Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm ($72) is also perfect for touch-ups on a night out.

One Stud Micro leather bags, $1,950 each, Valentino Garavani.

Small in size but big in its ability to smooth skin and make it picture perfect instantly, Fenty Skin Pre- Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10per cent AHA Treatment ($52) is a must-have when you're on the go. Comes with a wet reusable applicator.

Pro tip: Take your glow to the next level with the Nudestix Beachy Nudes 3-pc Mini Kit ($40) that will give your lips and cheeks a stunning hue.

For running errands

30 Montaigne leather bag, $3,800, and sunglasses, Dior.

Dior's portable Eye Reviver Patches ($52) prove to be a necessity when you're running on empty, and are so chic that they can be kept on during your commute. Follow up with a swipe of Dior Addict Lip Glow ($54) that's infused with mango butter and beeswax to moisturise your pout. Finally, keep Miss Dior Roller-Pearl Eau de Toilette ($77) on hand for an extra olfactory boost.

For brunch

Casette leather bag, $1,350, Bottega Veneta.

For moisture on the go, throw the pocket-sized Pixi On- the-Glow Multi-Use Moisture Stick ($31) into your bag. Made with exfoliating glycolic acid and skin-balancing ginseng, it can be used on the face, lips, body and even hair. Of course, you'll also need a hard-working SPF for your day out. Supergoop Play Everyday Lotion ($16) calms skin with rice and rosemary extract as it shields.

Leather bags, $1,600 each, Celine.

Small and light enough to be carried consistently in your handbag, Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops SPF50 ($251) can be worn on its own as sunscreen serum, or added to your cream moisturiser or liquid foundation for extra sun protection. Meanwhile, Yulip Tinted Lip Balm ($30) gives your cheeks and lips a healthy flush of colour.

For date night

Throw the multitasking Nudestix Nudegold Glam Palette ($96) in your clutch for a major on-the-go glow. The kit comes with a high-shine, non-sticky Lip Glace that will last through a tasting menu, a Magnetic Matte Lip Colour that can be patted across eyelids and on the apples of the cheeks for a triple wash of colour, and a Magnetic Luminous Eye Colour to add that pop of hue whenever you need it.

For the office

Panthere de Cartier calfskin mini top handle bag with Palladium finish, $3,800, Cartier. Spectacles, stylist's own.

Combat blue light and sun damage with Clarins UV Plus [5P] Anti-Pollution SPF50/+++ ($80), before smoothing over imperfections with Gucci Cushion De Beaute Compact Cushion Foundation ($102). Freshen up with Cartier La Panthere Case with La Panthere Fragrance ($830), and perk up bleary peepers with Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Eye Liner Duo ($46).

This article was first published in Her World Online.