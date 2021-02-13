Travel through Southeast Asia by dining at these 10 restaurants

As social distancing measures continue to lessen as we move into Phase 3, travelling remains a low priority for many. Coupled with months of not being able to fly overseas, the wanderlust is getting unbearable for some.

This is why we have curated a list of restaurants in Singapore that champion Southeast Asian food, namely Burmese, Cambodian, Filippino, Indonesian, Laotian and Vietnamese. To further highlight lesser-known establishments, we’re omitting Malaysian and Thai cuisines as chances are, you will likely have your favourite restaurants to satisfy these cravings.

1. Burmese: Inle Myanmar Restaurant

Burmese food isn’t as popular as other Southeast Asian cuisines but its unique flavours will definitely enthral. Noteworthy dishes you have to try at Inle is the Mohinga, a fish noodle soup dish that’s touted as the national dish.

The Pickled Tea Leaves Salad, or Lahpet Thoke, Shan Noodles and Tofu Fritters (made with chickpea flour and not soybeans) are noteworthy dishes too.

111 North Bridge Rd, #B1-07A Peninsula Plaza, Singapore 179098

2. Burmese: Mandalay Style BBQ Restaurant

As the name suggests, Mandalay is the place to go for barbecued foods such as grilled fish and pork to wash down with a pint of cold beer. Besides that, however, Mandalay also has a variety of salads and noodles that you can tick you way through.

For the adventurous, consider the Mixed Organs with Homemade Tamarind Sauce (pictured) that’s only available on Friday, weekends and public holidays.

#B1-29, Peninsula Shopping Center, 3 Coleman St, 179804

3. Cambodian: IndoChine Chijmes

IndoChine is another establishment to visit to savour the tastes of Indochina, with Vietnamese, Cambodian and Laotian food being represented here.

Cambodian dishes here include Samla Kroeung Samot (pictured – seafood in coconut curry), Cambodian style chilli and basil chicken and Cambodian style chilli and basil tiger prawns.

30 Victoria St, #01-21/22, Singapore 187996

4. Filippino: Don Lechon

Lechon, or roasted suckling pig, is the star at Don Lechon. The flavourful, juicy pork is accompanied with crispy crackling and accompanied with a vinegary dip that cuts through the richness.

Other Filippino favourites such as sinigang, a tamarind-based soup, and kare-kare, a peanut sauce-based stew, can also be found here.

511 Guillemard Rd, Singapore 399849

Filippino: Gerry's Grill

As the name suggests, Gerry’s Grill specialises in inihaw (grilled) dishes, which ranges from pork belly to tuna belly and squid. But first, start your meal with the classic spring roll, Lumpiang Shanghai, and tuck into some carbohydrates with Pancit, stir-fried noodles.

To conclude, end your meal with sweet and delectable halo-halo, a cold dessert similar to local chendol.

Cuppage Rd, Starhub Centre, 229469, No. 51, Singapore 229469

Indonesian: Gading Street Food

Previously known as Warung Surabaya, Gading Street Food is known for its take on ayam penyet. As such, it goes without saying that the dish is a must-try when you pay a visit.

Ikan Bakar, Gado Gado and Beef Rendang are also loved by many. For those who love a spicy kick, remember to order the various sambals available. Finally, finish the meal with the sweet treat, martabak.

304 Orchard Rd, #02-63 Lucky Plaza, Singapore 238863

Indonesian: Sari Ratu Restaurant

Sari Ratu is an Indonesian chain specialising in nasi padang, a meal where you pick side dishes such as curries, stews and stir-fried vegetables to accompany fragrant white rice. The establishment also utilises kampong chicken, which they claim has lower fat and cholesterol.

Dishes one should try are the Sayur Pucuk Ubi (cassava leaves in gravy), Sayur Nangka (young jackfruit in gravy) and of course, various iterations of chicken.

304 Orchard Rd, #02-107 Lucky Plaza, Singapore 238863 and 20 Pahang St, Singapore 198617

Laotian: River Wok Restaurant

Laotian cuisine is very under-represented in Singapore, with only a limited number of dishes sold at River Wok Restaurant. The dishes are the Nam Khao Hor (pictured), rice paper rolls stuffed with minced chicken and roasted rice crumbles, and the Koi Pa Salmon, fish marinated with herbs and lemon.

The restaurant also serves Vietnamese, Indonesian and Thai dishes so you can taste Southeast Asia in one good.

80 Mohamed Sultan Rd, #01-12, Singapore 239013

Vietnamese: Cô Chung Restaurant

As Singapore undergoes the annual year-end monsoon season, a steaming bowl of Cô Chung’s Pho Beef Soup will definitely hit the spot during these colder days.

Other Vietnamese favourites are served here too, ranging from fresh and deep-fried spring rolls to Com Tam (broken rice) and Bun Cha Ha Noi (grilled meats with noodles). Finish your meal with the selection of desserts and coffee too.

Vietnamese: Long Phung Vietnamese Restaurant

Many would associate Joo Chiat road with Peranakan food but the street plays host to many Vietnamese restaurants. Among them is Long Phung, which many devotees flock to for their extensive menu.

Pho is a fan-favourite here but do give other Vietnamese street food such as stir-fried clams and the wide variety of stews and noodle dishes a try too.

159 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427436

Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Rd, #B2-20, 238839

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.