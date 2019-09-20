Travelling with a baby or toddler: Tips from a frequent traveller mum

PHOTO: Instagram/ahjoomahan
Young Parents

Travelling with a baby or toddler can be challenging - you never know what is going to happen, or not happen (like sleep!).

My husband and I always try to make the best of the situation and improvise with what we have.

Once during a flight to Cambodia, I gave my then-21-month-old daughter a roll of masking tape (genius tip from another mom) to entertain her.

The flight was easy as she was fully engaged in unrolling the masking tape and taping random things.

It was while we were making little "people" out of masking tape that I realised I had forgotten to pack Baby, her favourite doll.

I quickly grabbed one of the masking tape "people" that we had named "Chingu" ("friend" in Korean) and said: "New baby!"

I must have been pretty convincing, because she clutched and hugged her new masking tape doll every night as she slept for the rest of the trip.

Here are some hacks for travelling for a baby or toddler that have worked exceptionally well for my family. Hope they work for you and your children, too, on your next holiday!

TURN THE COUCH TO THE WALL TO MAKE A "TODDLER BED"

My three-year-old once fell off the bed at our Tokyo hotel and bruised the side of her face.

I contemplated buying her a portable toddler bed for our future trips, but decided against it because it is just one more thing to pack.

During our recent trip to Phu Quoc, Vietnam, we turned the couch around to face the wall and created a "toddler bed". My daughter had nowhere to roll and literally slept like a baby the entire trip!

CREATE YOUR OWN HIGH CHAIR STRAPS 

My friend once recommended that I take a portable baby chair that you can clamp on a table when travelling with a baby, because high chairs can be hard to find.

That seems like a pretty bulky thing to carry around, especially when you are already packing for two kids.

I have been pretty lucky finding high chairs while travelling, but the chairs often do not have safety straps.

During our first meal at Phu Quoc, my 10-month-old baby kept climbing out of his high chair.

We looked at the items we had and realised we could use the velcro straps from our baby carrier to secure him to the chair. So, we were able to enjoy our meals with our infant secured in his high chair for the rest of our trip!

USE A VIDEO APP AS YOUR BABY MONITOR 

Instead of packing a baby monitor, use a video calling app like Facetime or Whatsapp Video on your phones.

We usually pack an iPad and call one of our phones via Facetime. Just connect both devices to wifi and you can easily check on your baby napping in the other room.

PUT YOUR BABY'S FOOD IN A BIB POCKET 

There have been a few times at restaurants when there were no toddler-friendly seating options.

If your child is at the age where she is just starting to feed herself, one option is to  put a bib with a "catcher" on her and put her food in there (choose food like plain noodles).

You can prop her on your lap while she feeds herself.

It is not ideal, but it works well in places like hawkers and night markets. Also, any food they drop just falls right back in their bib!

USE A RAINCOAT AS A BIB OR TO PROTECT YOUR CHILD'S CLOTHES 

When we went to Seoul, South Korea, I packed my toddler's raincoat in case it rained.

It did not, but the raincoat came in handy while my toddler ate sticky pancakes and then when we happen to do a painting activity.

I was able to wipe the syrup and paint off the raincoat and her clothes were untouched.

BRING FROZEN BABY PUREE IN BREASTMILK BAGS

Store-bought baby puree pouches are convenient and easy, but the cost does add up and I do like feeding my baby homemade food.

Before our trip to Phuket, we made puree and froze them in breastmilk bags.

I put all the bags into a freezable lunch bag right before we left for the airport.

Before each meal, I would grab a bag from the freezer and run it under hot water for several minutes. My baby's meal would be ready within minutes!

This article was first published in Young Parents.

More about
Lifestyle travel tips parenting

TRENDING

3 years&#039; jail for maid who mixed detergent into infant&#039;s milk powder
3 years' jail for maid who mixed detergent into infant's milk powder
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Singapore Girl: The result of the world&#039;s &#039;most intense&#039; cabin crew training
Singapore Girl: The result of the world's 'most intense' cabin crew training
Supper spots in central Singapore that&#039;s not atas, costs less than $12 and is open till 3am
Supper spots in central Singapore that's not atas, costs less than $12 and is open till 3am
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to &#039;blow back&#039; the haze
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won&#039;t see at their wedding
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won't see at their wedding
Singtel’s first iPhone 11 customer simply watched a Man U match after arriving at MBS at 2am
Singtel’s first iPhone 11 customer simply watched a Man U match after arriving at MBS at 2am
Najib: I wasn&#039;t in cahoots with Jho Low
Najib: I wasn't in cahoots with Jho Low
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans

LIFESTYLE

Free I&#039;m Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares &amp; other deals this week
Free I'm Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares & other deals this week
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Weekend planner Sept 21-22: Downtown East&#039;s new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix&#039;s return &amp; other fun activities
50% off Downtown East's new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix's return & other fun activities this weekend
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?

Home Works

How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another &#039;little princess&#039;
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'
&#039;I felt the impulse to drown myself&#039; after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu&#039;s ex Fan Chih-wei
'I felt the impulse to drown myself' after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu's ex Fan Chih-wei
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can&#039;t pick a side
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can't pick a side
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues

SERVICES