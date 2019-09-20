Travelling with a baby or toddler: Tips from a frequent traveller mum

Travelling with a baby or toddler can be challenging - you never know what is going to happen, or not happen (like sleep!).

My husband and I always try to make the best of the situation and improvise with what we have.

Once during a flight to Cambodia, I gave my then-21-month-old daughter a roll of masking tape (genius tip from another mom) to entertain her.

The flight was easy as she was fully engaged in unrolling the masking tape and taping random things.

It was while we were making little "people" out of masking tape that I realised I had forgotten to pack Baby, her favourite doll.