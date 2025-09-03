Travelling to Batam, Bali, Jakarta and Surabaya? This on-arrival app is now required

If you're heading to Indonesia, then this is something worth noting.

Travellers entering the country via Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta, Juanda Airport in Surabaya, I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali and the international ports in Batam are now required to use a mobile phone app to complete their arrival declaration.

Called the All Indonesia app, it's introduced to "simplify the arrival declaration process", with the hope of providing a simpler, faster and safer travel experience, Indonesia's directorate-general of immigration said in a statement last Sunday (Aug 31).

Use of the app applies to both foreigners and citizens, and is set to gradually be extended to all of Indonesia's airports, airlines, international seaports and border crossings.

Available in Bahasa Indonesia, English and Mandarin, All Indonesia integrates the completion of arrival forms for immigration, customs, health and quarantine (arrival cards) into a single digital system.

Travellers can complete the form up to three days before arriving in Indonesia.

The new app is free and available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Previously, travellers would have to fill up the Satu Sehat Health Pass and the Electronic Customs Declaration to enter the country.

