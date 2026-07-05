Travelling to Europe? Here's what you need to know about air conditioning there

Air conditioning in Europe is not a given — and in several countries, government rules actively restrict how cold public spaces can be cooled.

Only around 20 per cent of European homes have air conditioning, according to the International Energy Agency — compared to around 90 per cent in the US.

For hotels, availability varies enormously depending on the age of the building, the country, and the category of property.

Here is what you actually need to know before you book, with a country-by-country breakdown of the rules and what they mean on the ground.

Europe air conditioning: State at a glance

Country Government AC limit? Public spaces rule Hotel rooms What to expect Spain Decree expired Nov 2023 — verify current rules 27 deg C minimum in airports, shops, restaurants, cinemas (under expired decree) Exempt — guests control room temperature Hotel rooms generally cool well; lobbies and common areas may be warm France Yes — permanent since 2007 AC cannot be switched on until indoor temp exceeds 26 deg C No legal requirement to provide AC at all Many Paris hotels — especially older properties — have no AC; confirm before booking Italy Yes — Operation Thermostat (May 2022–Mar 2023; verify current status) 27 deg C minimum (±2 deg C tolerance) in schools, government offices, public buildings Rooms generally exempt; some hotels have a surchage of about €10/night (S$14.77) Museums and historic venues feel warm; ask about AC fees at booking Greece Yes — since 2022 27 deg C minimum in public sector buildings; museums and lobbies affected No universal requirement — confirm in-room AC before booking Island and budget hotels often lack AC; do not assume — always confirm England / UK No — no legal AC temperature cap No government limit, but listed-building planning rules prevent AC installation in most historic buildings No legal requirement to provide AC Many London hotels lack AC entirely; choose a modern international chain and confirm before booking

Spain

Spain introduced strict AC temperature limits through Royal Decree-Law 14/2022, banning air conditioning in public spaces from being set below 27 deg C.

The rule covered a wide range of places travellers visit:

Airports and train stations — subject to the 27 deg C minimum

Shopping centres and department stores

Bars, restaurants and cafeterias

Cinemas, theatres and cultural venues

Hotel rooms were explicitly exempt — guests can control the temperature in their own rooms. However, hotel lobbies, restaurants and common areas fell under the rule.

The decree was a temporary energy-saving measure set to expire in November 2023. Whether it has been formally extended or replaced by updated legislation is something you should verify before travel.

Planning to visit Madrid, Barcelona or Seville this summer? Book a modern international hotel to get reliable room-level cooling.

France

France has a permanent legal rule built into its national Energy Code (Articles R241-30 and R241-31): air conditioning in commercial and public buildings cannot be switched on until the indoor temperature exceeds 26 deg C — and must be switched off once it drops below that threshold.

This rule has been in place since 2007 and applies to offices, shops, restaurants and similar commercial premises.

Medical facilities, hospitals, and accommodation for elderly people or young children are exempt.

Hotels in France are not legally required to provide air conditioning at all. Many properties in Paris — particularly older and mid-range hotels — have no AC units, because strict historic preservation rules make retrofitting cooling systems into 19th-century buildings extremely difficult.

A separate French rule also requires shops and restaurants with air conditioning to keep their doors closed, preventing cooled air from escaping to the street.

If you need guaranteed cooling, book directly with a large international chain and confirm in writing that your specific room has a dedicated AC unit — not just a fan or portable unit.

Check hotels in Paris on Wego, and look for summer reviews from July or August guests.

Italy

Italy introduced Operation Thermostat in 2022, setting a minimum temperature of 27 deg C for air conditioning in public buildings — with a ± two deg C tolerance, meaning temperatures in practice can range between 25 deg C and 29 deg C.

The rules applied across schools, government offices and public buildings, with fines of between €500 and €3,000 for violations. The original rules ran from May 2022 to March 2023; check whether current Italian government guidance is in effect before travel.

For travellers, the practical effect is that museums, historic sites and hotel common areas may feel noticeably warm even when air conditioning is technically running.

Older buildings — which make up a large share of Italy’s tourist accommodation — cool inefficiently regardless of the rules.

Hotel rooms are generally treated as private spaces where guests can adjust the temperature.

However, some Italian hotels charge an extra fee of around €10 per night for in-room AC — confirm this before you book so there are no surprises at checkout.

Visiting Rome, Milan or Florence in peak summer? Check hotels in Rome and hotels in Milan on Wego, and look specifically for properties that confirm central AC in all guest rooms — not just portable units or fans on request.

Greece

Greece implemented its own energy-saving AC restrictions in 2022, setting a 27 deg C minimum for air conditioning in public buildings as part of a plan to reduce energy consumption by 10 per cent immediately and 30 per cent by 2030.

The rules cover public sector buildings and, in practice, affect many tourist-facing venues: museums, archaeological sites with interior spaces, hotel lobbies and restaurants.

Greece is one of the hottest countries in Europe during summer, with Athens frequently seeing highs above 35 deg C and heatwaves regularly pushing temperatures to 38 deg C or above.

A major heatwave in 2025 caused over 2,300 heat-related deaths across southern European cities, according to Time magazine — highlighting just how serious the gap between outdoor temperatures and indoor cooling has become.

When booking in Athens or on the islands, confirm in-room AC rather than assuming it’s standard.

England

England has no government-mandated temperature caps on air conditioning — unlike France, Spain, Italy and Greece, there is no legal minimum for how cold a public space’s AC can be set.

What England does have is a structural installation problem that produces the same result: only around five per cent of UK homes have air conditioning — one of the lowest rates in Western Europe — and hotels in older buildings face the same constraint.

The obstacle is planning law. Installing an external AC condenser unit in a conservation area or on a listed building typically requires council approval, and applications are frequently refused on visual impact grounds.

Central London is dense with Grade I, II* and II listed buildings, which means a large share of the city’s hotels cannot legally fit standard AC systems to their exteriors at all.

For travellers, the practical situation mirrors France: many hotels in London — particularly smaller, boutique and older properties — simply do not have air conditioning.

During the 2022 heatwave, when the UK recorded its highest-ever temperature above 40 deg C, guests in un-air-conditioned hotels had no recourse.

Book a modern international chain hotel and confirm room AC directly before booking.

Tips for staying cool in Europe

Knowing the rules is the first step — here is how to plan around them practically.

Always confirm AC before booking: “Air conditioning available” in a hotel listing might mean only the lobby or shared areas have cooling. Ask specifically whether your room has a dedicated unit and whether it runs throughout the summer months.

Read July and August reviews: Reviews from summer guests will tell you whether the AC actually kept rooms comfortable — far more reliable than the hotel’s own description of its cooling system.

Prefer international chains over boutique hotels: Properties like Hyatt, IHG, Hilton and Marriott maintain more consistent AC standards than older boutique hotels in historic buildings, which often cannot retrofit proper systems.

Ask about AC surcharges: Some hotels — particularly in Italy — charge an extra nightly fee for in-room air conditioning. Confirm this at booking to avoid surprises at checkout.

Plan outdoor time strategically: The hottest part of the day in southern Europe runs roughly from noon to 5 pm. Schedule outdoor sightseeing for early morning or late afternoon.

Identify cool-down spots in advance: Large supermarkets, modern department stores and major cinema chains reliably have strong air conditioning and are low-cost or free to enter.

Consider shoulder season travel: May, early June and September offer considerably cooler temperatures, fewer crowds and lower prices — and the AC question becomes far less urgent.

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This article was first published in Wego.