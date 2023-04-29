Travelling with kids? Here are 8 things you need to pack according to paediatricians

Travelling with kids can be a challenging and overwhelming experience, especially when it comes to packing. As a parent, it's crucial to pack not just for yourself but also for your children. It's easy to forget some essential items that your kids may need while you're away from home.

To help make your packing process more accessible, we've compiled a list of the eight things you need to pack when travelling with kids, according to paediatricians.

PHOTO: Pexels

Medications

It's important to pack any medications your child may need, including over-the-counter and prescription medications. Don't forget to bring enough doses for the entire trip duration and any necessary medical equipment such as inhalers, EpiPens, or nebulisers. Also, get a copy of your child's medical history and a list of emergency contacts.

Sun protection

Pack sun hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 to protect your child's skin from harmful UV rays. Remember to reapply sunscreen every two hours, especially if your child is swimming or sweating.

Snacks and water

Travelling can be tiring for kids, so packing plenty of snacks and water is essential. Bring easy-to-eat snacks like granola bars, fruit, and crackers. Don't forget to fill a refillable water bottle for each child to stay hydrated throughout the day.

First aid kit

PHOTO: Pexels

A basic first aid kit should include bandages, gauze, antiseptic wipes, and tweezers. You may also want a thermometer, pain reliever, and anti-itch cream.

Comfort items

Pack their favourite stuffed animal, blanket, or pillow to make your child feel more comfortable in a new environment. You may also want to bring noise-cancelling headphones to help block out any loud noises during travel.

Entertainment

Pack books, games, and toys to entertain your child during long flights or car rides. Consider downloading movies or TV shows onto a tablet or portable DVD player to help pass the time.

PHOTO: Pexels

Clothing

Pack clothing appropriate for the climate and activities you have planned. Bring comfortable shoes for walking and running and a light jacket or sweater for cooler evenings.

Diapers and wipes

If you're travelling with a baby or toddler, don't forget to pack plenty of diapers, wipes, and diaper rash cream. Bring extra diapers and wipes in case of unexpected delays or plan changes.

Travelling with kids can be a fun and rewarding experience, but being prepared is important. By packaging these eight essential items, you can help ensure your child is safe, comfortable, and entertained while travelling.

Remember to plan and pack everything your child may need, so you can focus on making lasting family memories on your trip.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.