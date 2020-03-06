Via treadmill, washing machine and a toilet roll. These are some of the innovative ways people are 'travelling' now

With most countries still restricting visitors due to the coronavirus situation, it will likely be quite some time before people can travel again, or at least travel the way that we used to in the past.

I don't know about you but with all my prior made travel plans scrapped due to the current pandemic, I'm itching to travel again as soon as it's possible. Being cooped up at home tends to take a toll on your mind and body too.

Thankfully, the Internet has been a great source of innovative ways to "travel" even while stuck at home. Some of them, I have to say, are pretty darn brilliant.

Hopefully, they'll bring you back to a time where we could more freely roam the world, put a smile on your face and help you cope with containing your travel bug during this period.

Travel the world from home

Even if you can't travel to Europe right now, walk through this magic tunnel and ta-da, you're there! All you need is a toilet roll and decent editing skills.

With a personal chef serving you, dine at a fancy restaurant in Paris, while looking at a beautiful view of a home-made Eiffel Tower.

Travel the world from the comfort of your home. Turn every corner of your house into a different place, like your wardrobe into Milan and living room into Amsterdam.

If you're craving to go to the beach and catch some waves, how about creating one in your backyard? Grab an ironing board, some blue towels, a shovel and you're all ready to go!

Miss flying? Create your own airport and in-flight experience

Re-live the airport experience using a treadmill to replicate travelators and luggage conveyor belts. For the full-experience, throw on a neck pillow as well for the long "flight".

Who says you need to be on a plane to get a window view? All you need is a laptop and a cup.

Alternatively, a washing machine works too.

Gorgeous views minus exorbitant prices

With some stop motion magic, bedsheets and stuff toys, you can recreate a camping trip, a trip to the sea or the mountains.

Even just putting on the right gear can change things and make skiing in your very own living room possible.