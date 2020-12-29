Trending now: Mini tote bags, as seen on Angelababy, Hyuna, & more

Mini bags have been well-loved by celebrities, style influencers and consumers alike in recent years. Many brands have recognised its selling power and have launched their own iterations.

But before you scoff at these mini bags for their impracticality, just know that these were created for times where you want to dress up – a romantic date, for example – and don’t want to carry your entire’s life possessions with you (we have our oversized bags for that already). Keep scrolling to find out which mini tote bags are loved by Asian celebs at the moment.

Celine Mini Vertical Cabas in Triomphe canvas, $1,700

PHOTO: Instagram/lalalalisa_m

One of the latest additions to Lisa’s bag collection that she shared on her Instagram is the Celine Cabas tote bag made with the triomphe canvas and monogram logo. The mini tote is both fun and adorable, don’t you think?

Celine Mini Vertical Cabas Celine in canvas with Celine print and calfskin, $1,800

PHOTO: Instagram/estheeerrrrr

Esther Yu is known to be a big fan of Lisa, but she actually sported the same Celine tote bag way before her idol did. Besides the retro-looking canvas material she carried, the brand has also released a more casual calfskin version.

Balenciaga shopping phone holder, $1,180

PHOTO: Instagram/hyunah_aa

We can’t talk about mini totes without mentioning Balenciaga. At last year’s fall/winter collection, the brand released a miniaturised version of their famous Shopping bag that is the size of a mobile phone. Earlier this year, Hyuna showed off a floral printed iteration on Instagram.

Balenciaga shopping tote XXS, $1,890

PHOTO: Instagram/rainie77

Rainie Yang is a fan of Balenciaga and has been seen wearing many of its bags and shoes in her photos. Among them is the the XXS version of the Shopping bag, as seen above.

Dior Vertical book tote, $3,900

PHOTO: Instagram/angelababyct

Dior’s Vertical Book Tote is really trendy right now. Angelababy was seen carrying a variant of the bag when she attended the Dior Chinese Valentine’s Day limited edition pop-up store earlier.

Louis Vuitton Petit Sac Plat, $1,850

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has also dived into the mini tote bag trend. The brand shrunk the classic Sac Plat bag while adding a removable adjustable shoulder strap to transform the bag into either a hand or shoulder bag.

