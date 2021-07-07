The trending oversized tote bags to be carrying this year

Oversized totes never had the best of reputations. They compete for space during an already-packed commute, require their own seat at the dinner table, and – we say this literally, are an extra weight on the shoulders.

Not to mention how, when it comes time to find an item of importance, they can mysteriously convert into a black hole where all wallets and keys go to vanish.

What’s left to thrive are age-old faded receipts and “in case of emergency” paper napkins you once thought were sensible to keep. It’s no wonder micro bags gained overwhelming favour amongst the fashion crowd; they’re compact, chic and limit you to mere essentials.

However, some may argue that oversized tote bags are still essential for their daily activities. They come in handy when you need to lug around things for work or even for that much-needed weekend staycation you’ve got planned with your beau.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of our favourite oversized bags to own right now.

1. Lockme Tote MM, $5,200, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

If you’re on the hunt for a chic and sleek piece that you can wear for any season, then this stunning all-black piece by Louis Vuitton is one worth considering.

The Lockme Tote MM is a stylish and functional must-have that boasts a tonal, matte-finish and is big enough to carry your paperwork, your laptop and other daily essentials.

What’s more, there are different ways of carrying the bag — be it by the top handles or worn over the shoulder on its detachable strap.

2. Dior Book Tote, $3,800, from Dior

PHOTO: Dior

We’re pretty sure that the highly coveted Dior Book Tote doesn’t require much introduction from us. As seen on local celebs like Jeanette Aw to international A-listers like Rihanna, this bag has probably earned its resident spot on the list of top bags to be spotted dead in.

3. Michael Michael Kors Large Eva Jet Set Girls Tote, $397, from Farfetch

PHOTO: Michael Kors

Logomania is everywhere and Michael Kors’ signature monogram, a geometric pattern featuring the designer’s initials is now on its crowd favourite tote bag.

This particular piece features an adventure-inspired design — perhaps hinting at the idea of individualism in our own journeys. The pop of colour is a pleasant surprise to brighten any outfit.

4. Victoria Beckham houndstooth wool-blend tote, US$924 (S$1,250) from The Outnet

PHOTO: The Outnet

Seen rendered in a bright yellow and midnight blue houndstooth print, this large tote bag from Victoria Beckham’s collection is finished with statement chain-link straps – another on-trend detail for this season’s bags.

5. Lauren Manoogian Calabaza tote, $754 from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Lauren Manoogian, a Brooklyn-based label known for its artisanal, ethically crafted knits, remains true to its roots with this minimalist hobo-inspired tote. It collapses and folds away easily, making it perfect for travelling, or transitioning from your “work outfit” to “party time” on Friday evenings.

6. Wandler Hortensia tote bag, $939 from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Big enough to stow your laptop, this trapeze-shaped handbag will look great next to contemporary kitten heels and knit dresses in neutral hues.

7. The Row Black Bindle Three Tote , US$1,690 from Ssense

PHOTO: Ssense

This suede calfskin tote features a fixed shoulder strap, tonal leather lining and a relaxed hobo silhouette. With its versatile colour, this number will make an excellent and practical everyday tote.

8. Bottega Veneta Basket leather tote, $3,730 from Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Made from smooth tan leather and inspired by the iconic silhouette of Sicilian coffa bags, this structured large tote comes with a detachable pouch that will keep all your trinkets and cards organised.

9. Loewe Hammock Tote Bag, $4,020.77, from FWRD

PHOTO: FWRD

Capturing the brand’s knack for whimsical and modern style, this black suede and leather bag features an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap that gives it a casual and versatile feel.

The devil’s in the details: The bag is big enough to expand and fit all your essentials and whatnots and comes with side gusset details with zip closure.

10. Jacquemus oversized shoulder bag, $1,448 from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

This oversized shoulder bag from French It-brand Jacquemus is made from buttery cream leather and features three tiny compartments at the front for extra utility. No more digging around for your essentials, we say.

11. Jil Sander Debossed-Logo Tote Bag, $885 from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

The ultimate XXL bag for minimalists, this structured square-shaped tote may look like a chore to haul considering its extra-large size, but it’s surprisingly lightweight due to the fact that it was intentionally unlined. We’re pairing ours with oversized tailored trousers and a lightweight knit tank top.

12. Staud Rey Bag, $489 from 24S

PHOTO: 24S

LA-based label Staud is known for its quirky, contemporary bags that instantly hit the charts as It-bags and this particular croc-effect leather shoulder bag is no exception.

Crafted to a structured trapezoid shape and a retro oval-shaped opening and top handle, this bag features playful lines that are anchored by the sophisticated deep chocolate brown hue.

