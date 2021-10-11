This trending TikTok salmon rice recipe is the perfect way to use up your leftovers

With most of us defaulting to working from home, there's never been a better time for quick, fuss-free recipes. And this one from TikToker Emily Mariko certainly hits the spot.

Cobbled together from some leftovers and condiments you probably already have sitting in your kitchen, the salmon rice bowl recipe has been making its rounds on the video app, amassing over 53 million views and 5.3 million likes.

Ingredients

A piece of cooked salmon fillet

Leftover rice

Half an avocado

Roasted seaweed

Soy sauce

Kewpie mayonnaise

Sriracha sauce

Steps

1. Mash the salmon fillet up with a fork. Add it to your rice.

2. Add an ice cube on top to retain the moisture on the rice, cover with baking paper — or a bowl — and microwave until hot.

3. Drizzle the soy sauce, mayonnaise and sriracha sauce on the rice and mix.

4. Top the rice off with some sliced avocado and roasted seaweed. You can also enjoy the dish with a side of kimchi, as Emily does in her video.

The verdict

This simple recipe took me less than 10 minutes to put together — just as quick as my typical instant noodle lunches, but much more nutritious.

The creamy salmon rice paired perfectly with the savoury seaweed, reminding me of salmon onigiri — but without the hassle of having to shape the rice.

The dish is also the perfect base to customise. Got some extra veggies or meat in your fridge? Just throw it all in!

While seasoned rice dishes paired with seaweed aren't anything new in Japanese and Korean cuisine, you'll want to give this one a try if you're in need of a quick lunch or dinner fix.

