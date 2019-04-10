TripAdvisor to stop selling tickets to whale and dolphin attractions

TripAdvisor has become a trip-planning reference that offers a wide array of tourist activities, such as museum, monument and zoo visits, in partnership with subsidiary Viator.

The two reservation platforms have decided to stop offering activities from venues that make use of cetaceans (whales, dolphins and porpoises) "for public display," deleting such operators' offerings from TripAdvisor over the next few months.

The measure will be fully implemented by the end of the year.

Some tourist venues involving dolphins and whales will be exempt from this decision: those that have put in place seaside-sanctuary environments, for example (or are in the process of developing them), will not be involved, as are those that protect and oversee reproduction by qualified husbandry specialists and veterinarians -- but not those that breed the animals in captivity or engage in trade.

The decision has gotten a lukewarm reception from conservation and animal welfare groups who suggest the policy should go further and apply to all structures where dolphins and whales do not enjoy complete freedom.