Trip.com announces Gourmet Lists 2026, 3 Singapore eateries ranked in top fine dining category

If you travel to eat, be sure to check out Trip.com's Gourmet Lists 2026 for your next holiday.

The announcement was made at the flagship event held at The Londoner, Macao.

In an Instagram post on Oct 31, the travel guide shared that this year's theme was "new coordinates for taste" and restaurants from 25 countries and 71 cities were handpicked for the list.

"This is more than just a restaurant list—it fuses genuine reviews from millions of users with deep-dive insights from seasoned experts, acting as your personal "culinary compass" to guide you to every new destination of taste," wrote Trip.com.

Previously, the ranking list had four thematic categories: Fine Dining, Local Restaurants, Light Bites, and Views and Experiences.

This year, it has been streamlined into three targeted themes: Fine Dining, Must-Visit Restaurants, and Hometown Cuisines.

The Fine Dining category is further split into three tiers, with the highest being Black Diamond, followed by Diamond and Platinum.

Twenty-nine Singapore restaurants were listed in the Fine Dining Category, with Odette, Les Amis and Labyrinth making it to the prestigious Black Diamond tier.

Odette also ranked as No.1 for 2026 Asia 100 Fine Dining and No.13 for the 2026 Global 100 Fine Dining lists on Trip.com.

Thirteen restaurants — including Cloudstreet, Peach Blossoms, Seroja, Thevar and Zen — were placed in the Diamond Restaurants tier, while 13 others — such as Burnt Ends, Nae:um, Ginza Sushi-Ichi and Shoukouwa — were put in the Platinum Restaurant tier.

In an Instagram post on Nov 1, Labyrinth expressed its appreciation for the award and shared that this was an upgrade from the Diamond award they received last year.

"The Black Diamond represents the highest tier of recognition from Trip.com celebrating the world's most exceptional dining destinations. We are both proud and humbled to stand alongside so many legendary restaurants from around the world in this global celebration of culinary excellence," they wrote.



"This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering dedication and hard work of our entire team, alongside the support of our guests and long-term supporters!"

The Must-Visit Restaurants category features the best of local gems, unique experiences and casual bites.

Singapore eateries listed there include Jumbo Seafood (Riverside Point), Song Fa Bak Kut Teh (11 New Bridge Road) and Chatterbox.

The Hometown Cuisines is a brand-new category designed to help expatriates and overseas travellers find familiar flavours that evoke a sense of home and features regional categories such as Japanese Cuisine, Korean Cuisine, and Southeast Asian Cuisine.

It is currently available in Mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Myanmar, Laos, Brunei and Cambodia.

The list is personalised by user location and helps travellers find regional dishes in global cities.

