Tropical cafes in Singapore that make you feel like you're on holiday

Before the Covid-19 pandemic happened, travelling was one of the favourite pastimes of some Singaporeans. And one of their favourite destinations? Bali, Indonesia.

From the beach and city vibes of Seminyak, resort-like surroundings in Canggu to the fully immersed nature experience of Ubud, there’s something for everyone in Bali.

While leisure travel is on hold for now, it doesn’t mean we can’t make the most of what we have here in Singapore. We rounded up 13 tropical cafes and restaurants that feel like Bali.

From a casual Japanese joint that feels just like Ubud with its wooden and lush decor to a restaurant flourished in pink accents and fronds wallpaper with a Hawaiian inspired menu.

1. Jypsy

If you want to feel like you’re in Bali while dining on Japanese food, then Jypsy is the perfect mix of the two. This casual Japanese joint is by PS. Cafe so you can trust that the menu will live up to its aesthetics.

From classic maki rolls to unagi fried rice, their menu is filled with Japanese classics while their decor of wooded beams, wicker lanterns, and tropical plants harken to an elegant Bali restaurant.

Jypsy is located at 38A Martin Road, #01-02, Singapore 239072. tel: 6708 9288

2. Knots Cafe and Living

A lifestyle cafe that specialises in sustainable hand-crafted pieces and nourishing food, there’s no denying that Knots Cafe and Living feels just like a nook in Bali. Their menu ranges from brunch classics like Parma Ham Benedict to western signatures like Carbonara and their signature Knots Beef burger.

It is also a furniture store where everything is for sale. From blooms around the shop to the decor around the cafe.

Knots Cafe and Living is located at 160 Paya Lebar Rd, #01-07, Singapore 409022. tel: 6817 0383.

3. Botanico

Nestled within Botanic Gardens, Botanico is a bistro-concept that uses fresh produce depending on the season. Its clean modern look is matched with the old charm of its original rafters and window shutters. There’s even an outdoor hidden bar you can visit.

The menu is a mix of fusion items that don’t hesitate to highlight fresh produce. Be sure to try out the Wing Bean Salad, the Corn Panipuri and the Ondeh Ondeh.

Botanico is located at 50 Cluny Park Road, Level 2 Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 257488. tel: 9831 1106

4. Bee's Knees

While Botanico is located on the second floor, its counterpart, Bee’s Knees is a cafe-concept open on the first floor. A dog-friendly alfresco cafe, Bee’s Knees is a must for couples and even families.

You can choose to sit in their exterior garden seating or inside. Its vibrant and tropical wallpaper together with the wooden chairs feels just like Bali and we love the intimate experience here.

Bee’s Knees is located at 50 Cluny Park Road, Level 1 Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 257488. tel: 9815 3213

5. The Halia

Another notable in the Singapore Botanic Gardens, The Halia is located right within the Ginger Garden. You can have your pick of indoor or outdoor dining, we love the latter because the combination of wooden decor and being right in the middle of nature really takes you to Bali.

But we’d recommend sticking on a mosquito patch or bringing a spray to keep them away. Their Paperbag Oven-Baked Halibut Fillet and Singapore-Style Chili Crab Spaghettini are their greatest hits on the menu and if you plan on visiting, we suggest you add them to your orders.

The Halia is located at 1 Cluny Road, Ginger Garden Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 259569. tel: 8444 1148

6. PS. Cafe at Palais Renaissance

PS. Cafe has many locations but their Palais Renaissance one, in particular, takes us to Bali. Its cosy interior is hidden within a Projectshop clothing store and its understated charm is what we love most.

The menu is true to savoury cafe classics like their famous truffle shoestring fries as well as indulgent desserts. The lush surrounding is sure to give you a break from the city.

PS. Cafe at Palais Renaissance is located at 390 Orchard Rd, #02-09A, Singapore 238871. tel: 6708 9288

7. KARA Cafe and Dessert Bar

With tropical wallpaper on one side of the cafe and oval mirrors laid out across a pink brick wall on the other, it’s hard not to feel like you’re outside of Singapore when you step into KARA Cafe and Dessert Bar.

This vegetarian-friendly and pet-friendly cafe serve up comforting foods with robust flavours. While dishes are kept nutrition-forward like Tofu Kale Salad and Coco Cashew Grainbowl, desserts are another question. Their specialty warm skillet cookie is served in a hot pan and makes it the perfect indulgent dish to share.

KARA Cafe and Dessert Bar is located at 617 Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 269718. tel: 6468 8940

8. PUNCH

Take your seating outdoors if you want to gram (or simply dine) near the curtain of tropicals they have. Perfect for a classic brunch – we love their Earl Grey Pancakes and Poached Eggs With Avocado On Sourdough.

PUNCH is located at 32 N Canal Rd, Singapore 059288, tel: 8398 4300

9. Sugarfin

Plastered in pink, we love the fun and cute decor that Sugarfin has set for themselves. Sugarfin is an extension of Singapore’s homegrown cold-pressed juice brand, A Juicery.

Aside from its known classics of healthy juices, they also have all-day breakfast, sandwiches, and even sweet treats like Acai Smoothie Bowl or Coconut Smoothie Bowl that’ll take you right to a Bali cafe.

Sugarfin is located at 21 Lor Telok, Singapore 049033, tel: 6533 1301

10. The Summerhouse Garden Domes

The Summerhouse Garden Domes is an immersive dining experience amidst their lush edible garden. And though it’s not necessarily paddy fields, being surrounded by nature and dining in the heart of it certainly makes for a pretty good alternative.

For romantic or celebratory events, the garden dome is a perfect place to dine with loved ones. We recommend going at night to dine under the stars. Using only the best ingredients sourced sustainably from The Summerhouse Farms, their set menu has beautiful highlights.

Keep in mind that there is a minimum spending of $350++ for two guests on Wednesday to Thursday, $380++ for two guests from Friday to Sunday, and an additional $120++ per person for the third to eighth guests.

The Summerhouse is located at 3 Park Ln, Singapore 798387, tel: 8809 5840

11. Wildseed Cafe at The Alkaff Mansion

Tucked in the lush landscape of flora and fauna, Wildseed Cafe at The Alkaff Mansion stands on the gentle hill of Telok Blangah, This is a pet-friendly floral café and patisserie. Dine inside their unique garden conservatory, and feel immediately transported to another place.

Wildseed Cafe at The Alkaff Mansion is located at Level 1, 10 Telok Blangah Green Singapore 109178, tel: 8126 8484

12. Don Ho Social Kitchen and Bar

The vibrant and colourful decor at Don Ho Social Kitchen and Bar is a dedication to its Hawaiian inspirations, but we think it’s just as suited for a short “visit” to Bali. Whichever the place, the medley of greenery, pink, and wooden accents is sure to make you feel like you’re on an island.

There’s an open concept kitchen so you can watch the chefs in action, and we’ve heard that the dish to try is the Crispy Eggplant. Drop by at night for cocktails and indulgent treats.

Don Ho is located at 1 Keong Saik Road, 089109 Singapore, tel: 6223 5001

13. The Glasshouse

Easily one of the most Instagrammable cafes, The Glasshouse is well-loved for its natural light flooding through their tall glass windows. From the plethora of plants hanging around the cafe to the wood-accented furniture, it’s hard not to feel immediately at ease when you step into this cafe.

Their menu is simple and their focus is on artisanal sourdough bread. We highly recommend the Avocado & Dukkah toast, the seasoning is impeccable and filling enough for breakfast or snack.

The Glasshouse is located at 30 Victoria St, #01-03 CHIJMES, Singapore 187996, tel: 6900 3237

This article was first published in Her World Online.