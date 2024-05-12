Trotting down under: The Fall Guy's guide to famous Australian landmarks

As the movie starts with AC/DC's Thunderstorm, you get the feeling that "… sound of the drums beatin' in my heart the thunder … tore me apart. …" and you are seated for something great. And what a great tribute the Fall Guy (2024) is to the stunt performers of the movie industry!

Based on the television series created by Glen A Larson of the same name, the Fall Guy takes you through the trials and tribulations, the highest highs and the lowest lows of being a stunt person in the movie industry and sheds light on the importance of having a support system.

As we are riding the emotional rollercoaster brought forth by the movie featuring quick-wit comedy, a charismatic cast and an amazing soundtrack, we are also given glimpses of some of Australia's most famous landmarks. Join Wego as we take a flight of fancy through the landscape of the Fall Guy movie universe, which takes place outside of Disney Studios Australia.

Sydney Harbour Bridge

Constructed in the early 1930s, the Sydney Harbour Bridge serves as the primary transportation link between Sydney and its suburbs on the northern side of the harbour. It is the world's largest steel arch bridge, affectionately referred to locally as the Coathanger.

As your gaze extends beyond the shimmering canvas of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, there are tons of things eager to captivate beyond the bridge's majestic silhouette.

Nestled in The Rocks, the Sydney Harbour Bridge's locale offers a tapestry of options, inviting you to indulge in the charm of historic pubs steeped in neighborhood heritage. Sip a libation and savour the ambiance as you bask in an unrivaled vista of the iconic bridge

Climb 1,332 steps to the top of Sydney Harbour Bridge and enjoy a panoramic view of Sydney and Sydneysiders going about their day, the dazzling rippling azure waters of the Harbour, the Opera House and the Royal Botanic Gardens.

Nature plays to the tune of its own harmony, with the cool, comforting wind and pretty sky, until 6 pm, when the light of the sky is replaced by the light of the bridge and the city.

You can climb the bridge at any time, but expert Climb Leaders lead guided walks at dawn, during the day, during twilight hours and at night. The walks include fascinating facts about the bridge's engineering and cultural history.

Or you can climb 200 stairs to visit the Sydney Harbour Bridge Pylon Museum and Lookout, particularly the Pylon Lookout, to experience impeccable views of Sydney Harbour, Botanical Gardens and the surrounding areas, including the Blue Mountains on a clear day.

If you visit from May 24 to June 15, you will be able to experience Vivid Sydney, the Southern Hemisphere's leading multi-artform festival. Over 23 nights, it transforms Sydney into an electrifying hub with light installations, global music concerts and food and encourages cultural exchange across the harbour city. The Vivid Sydney Light Walk is truly something spectacular to behold and be a part of if you are in New South Wales.

Martin Place

The "civic heart" of Sydney, Martin Place, is a pedestrian mall that has been the backdrop of several films and television shows over the years. It runs between George Street and Macquarie Street. In addition to many heritage buildings, Martin Place is surrounded by a water fountain, an entertainment area, railway access, and pedestrian seating. There are numerous hotels, restaurants, and cafes located within the Martin Palace.

Among the notable establishments are the Fullerton Hotel Sydney, Kazan, a Japanese cuisine restaurant nestled above the iconic Theatre Royal, White + Wong's offering Asian fusion fare, Aalia showcasing Middle Eastern cuisine, Aalia Modus Operandi serving North African delicacies, and L'uva specialising in Roman and Italian dishes.

Sydney Opera House

When it all goes up in flames, and all we see are myriad shades of red, orange, and yellow, slowly fading to dark - the hero goes on to show just how much can be done with broken bones and a broken heart as long as the will is unbroken. The Sydney Opera House plays a perfect background character as the heroes and villains do their jobs in the foreground.

A masterstroke of late modern architecture that pushed architecture and engineering to new limits, the Sydney Opera House is ensconced on the Sydney Harbor, east of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and is now part of the UNESCO World Heritage list. The eccentric shape of the shells, resembling a peeled orange or a lotus (depending on your imagination), makes it one of the most easily identifiable monuments in the world.

The Sydney Opera House is one of the busiest performing arts centres in the world, with over 2500 performances and events taking place there each year, attracting over one million patrons and over four million visitors.

Daily tours of the Opera House, including dining options, take place in the mornings, afternoons, and evenings. Admission tickets are priced at A$45 (S$40.23) for adults, A$25 for children, and A$115 for families, including four tickets for two adults and two children aged 15 years and under. For more information on tours and other shows, we recommend visiting the official website of the Sydney Opera House.

