Lease not renewed: Taiwanese eatery True Breakfast to close Capitol outlet

Fans of Taiwanese fare will have one less place to visit as True Breakfast at Capitol Singapore is set to shutter.

Last Friday (April 3), the Taiwanese eatery announced that it will shutter on April 26 as its lease at the mall will not be renewed.

"Thank you for being part of our days and all the memories we shared here. We hope to see you again soon in the future!," True Breakfast said in an Instagram post.

The eatery has also adjusted membership points from 100 points for a $2 discount and 200 points for $5 discount to 30 points for $1 discount, which can be redeemed before its last day.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DWpjDPWEz8z/[/embed]

In response to the announcement, some netizens were curious if True Breakfast would relocate instead of shuttering for good.

"Any plans at other venues?" asked a commenter, while another wrote: "Hope you find a good place soon."

AsiaOne has reached out to True Breakfast for more information.

First opened in 2021 at Cuppage Plaza, True Breakfast is an all-day breakfast eatery serving authentic Taiwanese fare.

In 2022, it opened a second outlet at Capitol Singapore. Its outlet at Cuppage Plaza has since closed.

Some popular menu items include a variety of egg omelettes (from $5.30), Scallion Pancake ($6.50), and True Breakfast's Signature Toast ($13.80), which is served with pork chop, pork floss, luncheon meat, cheese and peanut butter.

Address: 13 Stamford Road, #01-21, Singapore 178905

Opening hours: 8am to 8pm daily

[[nid:732133]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com