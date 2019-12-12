True story: "He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight"

*Gemma, 31, thought that she had found the man of her dreams but he turned out to be a control freak who obsessed over the way she looked and would threaten to break up with her if she gained weight.

Tired of putting her health at risk, she found the courage to stand up to him by listening to her body instead of him and became healthier and happier. She shares her story.

"For as long as I can remember, I struggled to be slim.

As a child and teenager, I was rounder and heavier than my peers, and when I was in university I developed an eating disorder and suffered with body image issues, which left me depressed for a time.

It wasn't until I was in my early 20s that I stopped punishing myself and tried to accept myself as I was.

When I was 27 I started dating Eric*. He was handsome and sophisticated, and seven years older than me.

An entrepreneur in the fashion industry, he hung out with models and other good-looking people, and I felt the pressure to look like them.

FROM WEIGHT-OBSESSED TO FULL-BLOWN EATING DISORDER

In our early days together, Eric never failed to tell me how beautiful I was.

However, as we got closer and spent more time together, he got less generous with the compliments and became quite controlling.