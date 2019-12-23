True story: How I survived the death of my husband

I FELT AN UNBEARABLE PAIN AFTER I LOST THOMAS.

We met in University; I’ve known him for half my life. We forged our careers together, started a family together, raised our kids together, and had a roadmap, an itinerary, and a plan. When he passed on, this roadmap went to fire.

I was sad, so sad. I just wanted to whole world to stop, to not move on.

If everyone would just leave me be, not talk to me, let me sleep, let me not brush my teeth, let me not wake up… I felt very, very sad, an unbearable pain I have never ever experienced in my life.

I was physically there for my children, but not entirely there. I had told my kids (who were three, six, and nine years of age then), ‘don’t worry, I’ll make sure daddy gets well; daddy will come home from the hospital.’

At the wake I still remember my six-year-old screaming at me, ‘You promised to bring daddy back!’ and she kicked a chair and stormed off. I felt so guilty.

THEN, I BECAME A NASTY, NASTY PERSON.

All that grief turned to anger. My friends were all so afraid of me.

Simply asking me ‘how are you?’ or saying ‘time will heal’ (or worse, ‘he’s in a better place’) or commenting that I was ‘very strong’ would set me off.

I’d tell them to shut up, or snap at them that they weren’t widowed – they couldn’t know how I was feeling.

Despite this, well-meaning friends still tried their best. I had a friend who dropped books off for me, and there was this one time I took one look at the book, titled Finding Your Way Through Loneliness (something like that), turned to the first chapter and it read: “Loneliness is a gift…” I threw the book at her.

I just wasn’t a nice person. I was a nasty friend, nasty mum and nasty daughter.

AND ALL THAT ANGER TURNED TO SELF-PITY.

When you go from being a unit to half a unit, it’s like all the emotions and duties and hardships are doubled. I felt I had to be both mother and father to my kids now.

If anyone said something wrong, I was doubly offended. If I went through any setback, I had to take it on 100 per cent because there’s no one to share it with, you know?

There was a memorial on the 40th day. The first 40 days I didn’t actually cry much. People thought I was ‘very strong’. Some even speculated that my husband and I weren’t that close.