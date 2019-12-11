True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'

“When I met Andy* I knew that he was already engaged to someone else, but that didn’t stop me from falling in love with him.

Andy was handsome, smart, funny and gentlemanly. He had it all and I was hell-bent on being a part of his life – and making him a part of mine.

Because my company worked quite closely with his, we got to see each other quite frequently, and after just one month of working together, we began a sexual relationship.

A FORBIDDEN AFFAIR

Dating an engaged man went against all the values I’d been raised with, but I couldn’t stay away from Andy.

We had the most amazing conversations and the sex was intense and passionate.

His fiancée, Jen*, travelled a lot for work, so whenever she was away, Andy would stay over at my place or we would book a hotel room. I cherished all those nights we were able to spend together.

But Andy made it clear to me that he would never break off his engagement with Jen.

They’d already bought a flat and their families were close, and Andy told me that he couldn’t see a future without her.

I didn’t tell my friends and family about my relationship with Andy because I knew they would not approve.