True story: My child weighed just 850g, born prematurely at 26 weeks - and is a healthy teen now

From the initial shock of giving birth prematurely to the feeling of helpless when your tiny baby is fighting for her life in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), these are memories that parents of a preterm baby are unlikely to forget.

Then, even as their baby is discharged from hospital, they continue to worry if she would be alright.

Mummy Shubhada Bhide would know this too well. Her firstborn Eeshaa weighed just 850g, born prematurely at 26 weeks of gestation.

Shub, who shares about her family life on Instagram (@shub_sg) and blogs at RainbowDiaries, tells Young Parents: "The echoes of this experience continued in our heads and minds for at least five to six years for me. Even now, sometimes I get panicky when it is clearly not needed."

But 12 to 13 years today, Eeshaa is a healthy teen with big dreams, a student leader in her school, and a proud sister of seven-year-old Shrihaan who is a full-term baby.

Here, she assures parents who have a premature baby too that "you can breeze through the initial and most crucial part of raising a preterm baby".

This is her story:

"Eeshaa is a preterm baby born weighing 850g at 26 weeks of gestation - simply put, she was born three months too early. After birth, just like other babies, her weight dropped further to 768g!

"Paediatricians had a super difficult job to ensure that her organs developed properly, that she gained adequate weight and performed basic tasks such as drinking milk with mouth, passing urine and getting regular stools.

"She had a 'staycation' in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for 2.5 months before doctors discharged her. Each day was a new experience and new lesson for parents and grandparents who used to take turns to be at the hospital.