True story: My high-need baby scared off three babysitters

My first babysitter quit on me in three days. The next two candidates each stayed for four hours before they decided that they couldn't do the job, either. Grandma tried and surrendered, too.

And my hubby? He runs a mile away whenever I beg him to hold our little… terror.

Unlike my easy-going firstborn, my difficult second child is a shock to my family's predictable, peaceful lives.

Sure, all babies cry - but not the way mine does. When she works herself into a frenzy, her cries - no, screams - are piercing enough to shatter the peace in the neighbourhood.

Every muscle in her body seems to be primed for battle. Her fists are clenched into tight, determined balls, and her veins - green and bulging against her smooth tender skin - take on a Hulk-like appearance.