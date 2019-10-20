True story: This is what it's like to live with OCD

The Institute of Mental Health defines Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) as a long-lasting disorder that involves persistent ideas, images and impulses (obsessions) followed by the often repetitive physical or mental steps taken to reduce the anxiety (compulsions). Vivien*, 24, has struggled with OCD since she was a child and says that her symptoms only got worse as she got older.

Read her story.

"For a long time, I didn't even know that I had OCD because to me, it was the norm. I booked an appointment with a psychologist because I also have depression and anxiety, which I've been told is quite common among people who have OCD, and that's when I discovered that the way I control my surroundings is actually not the norm. During periods of high stress, my OCD intensifies-for example, on good days, I'm able to fight the urge to see if I remembered my keys, but on bad days, I'll open my bag several times to check if they're there.

OBSESSIONS AND COMPULSIONS

One of my main obsessions are germs-I have an irrational fear of them. I can't even have friends over when my OCD is at a moderately high level because the thought of people tracking their germs into my house can send me over the edge. When I do have friends over, I'll ask them to wash their feet before they walk around my house.