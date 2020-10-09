Trunk (House), a geisha house-turned-hotel with Japan's smallest disco

A hotel with only one bedroom, a former geisha house, a space where tatami mats and karaoke machines collide – Trunk (House) is all of these things. Hidden in the maze of cobbled streets that is Tokyo’s Kagurazaka district, this two-storey sanctuary stands at the crossroads of traditional charm and modern indulgence.PHOTO: Tomooki Kengaku
Few Tokyo ‘hoods retain more old-world quaintness than Kagurazaka. During the Edo period, this entertainment district was packed with geisha houses and ryotei – some of which survive till today.
From the outside, Trunk (House) blends right in with its preserved façade of grey stone, a gateway veiled by white noren curtains, and a pine tree peeking out just behind.
Slip through and you’ll find yourself in a genkan-style foyer, with a stained-glass landscape of Mount Fuji set discreetly over the doorway – a nod to the old belief that Japan’s highest mountain could be seen from Kagurazaka.PHOTO: Tomooki Kengaku
The interior is where contemporary elements come into play, woven almost seamlessly with the old. Remodelled by Trunk Atelier and design studio Tripster , the first floor is sleek with grey mortar walls and dark terrazzo floors.
Partitions have been removed so that guests can move freely through the living area – from the long oak dining table which looks out onto a pocket-sized garden, to the open kitchen where private chefs perform culinary theatre .
It’s a stunning setting for Tokyo’s most exclusive house party (think room charges starting from JPY 150,000 (S$2,000)).PHOTO: Tomooki Kengaku
You won’t be short of entertainment either. Where the soft strains of the shamisen once echoed, the house now resounds with the modern staple of Tokyo nightlife – karaoke.
Beside a tea display, two soundproofed black doors lead to Japan’s smallest disco – a neon-red box with an illuminated dancefloor and karaoke machines.
Shimmy your fill under the disco ball, then take a breather at the curved bar where sharply-dressed butlers serve up cocktails and Japanese whiskies.PHOTO: Tomooki Kengaku
17th- and 18th-century Edo was known for its elegant artists’ salons, and Trunk (House) brings that creative spirit to life with an eclectic sprinkling of artworks. In the upstairs living room, a caramel leather sofa perches beside Jean Prouvé’s iconic Potence floor lamp – an angular, purist masterpiece.PHOTO: Tomooki KengakuPHOTO: Tomooki Kengaku
There’s a tatami mat area with a traditional irori or sunken hearth for tea ceremonies, beside which Chiaki Hirano’s paper artwork and Nelson’s Cigar Lotus lamp – all spheres and steel – look not a whit out of place. Sliding shoji windows and pale wood floors pull the whole space gracefully together.PHOTO: Tomooki Kengaku
The hotel’s one and only bedroom is an airy, austere haven for two. Hanging over the futon-style bed is the only pop of colour in the room – an abstract Alex Dodge silk collage, inspired by kimono patterns.
Full-length steel cupboard doors blend into the shadowed walls, swinging back to reveal wardrobes and a minibar.PHOTO: Tomooki Kengaku
A throwback to the public baths that could once be found in every district, the bathroom is a sumptuous affair. There’s a small shower area with a bath stool for sitting onsen-style, but you’ll want to plunge into the deep, square hinoki wood bath instead.
As you soak, feast your eyes on a ukiyo-e woodblock print by contemporary painter Masumi Ishikawa, depicting erotic scenes alongside local flora. It all looks remarkably like paradise.
Trunk (House) is located at 3 Chome-1-34 Kagurazaka, Shinjuku City, Tokyo 162-0825, Japan. Prices start from JPY 500,000 per night for a stay of up to two pax.
This article was first published in City Nomads.